MLB Fantasy Baseball 2025: 3 Dodgers players to target besides Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman & Mookie Betts

The LA Dodgers won their eighth World Series title last year. Though their 98 wins snapped a streak of five consecutive seasons exceeding their projected win total at sportsbooks, Dave Roberts’ squad still secured its third straight NL West title, capped off by another playoff berth.

From there, Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and especially Freddie Freeman helped the Dodgers defeat the San Diego Padres in the NLDS (3-2), the New York Mets in the NLCS (4-2) and the New York Yankees in the World Series(4-1).

With the Dodgers fielding one of the most potent offenses in MLB last season — and with most of the fantasy stars that made it happen returning — Ohtani, Betts and Freeman will all be drafted in the early rounds of fantasy leagues. According to FantasyPros' current average draft position (ADP) rankings, all three players are being selected within the first 20 picks.

The key to winning — not just competing — in fantasy baseball leagues is finding the right players to complement the established stars taken in the first few rounds of the draft.

Given that the Dodgers are the 3-1 favorites to repeat as World Series champions, there’s plenty of fantasy value to go around for managers looking to add members of the team to their 2025 rosters.

Dodgers players to target in fantasy baseball besides Ohtani, Freeman and Betts

#1. Teoscar Hernandez

Once the draft moves past the aforementioned trio and LA’s top two starters are off the board, it’s time to consider adding Teoscar Hernandez to your fantasy baseball roster.

With an ADP of 65, a fantasy team manager could do a lot worse than adding a right-handed power bat coming off a career year in which he slashed .272/.339/.501 with 33 home runs and 99 RBIs.

Most enticing about the nine-year veteran is that he’s in the prime of his career and will be hitting in the cleanup spot, meaning he’ll routinely step into the box with plenty of opportunities to rack up counting stats in LA’s loaded lineup.

#2. Roki Sasaki

Being drafted around the same time as starting pitchers Sonny Gray, Zac Gallen and Joe Ryan, Roki Sasaki is an arm that could vastly outproduce his current ADP (102). Over 18 starts last season in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB), the strikeout artist pitched to a 2.35 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with 129 strikeouts over 111 innings for the Chiba Lotte Marines.

The upside the righty offers makes him a perfect target for fantasy managers who used an early draft pick on a starting pitcher and need a complementary arm for their rotation.

#3. Tommy Edman

After signing a five-year, $74 million contract extension in the offseason, Tommy Edman has seen his ADP rise over the last few weeks. Initially going in the 200s, his draft position is now up to 185 and climbing.

Most attractive about the Dodgers super utility man is that he offers position eligibility all over the field and will bat near the bottom of the order, looking to turn it over to the heart of the lineup.

His power-speed combination should put him in position to score a career-high number of runs. The stolen bases and occasional home runs will be a valuable bonus for fantasy managers who grab him in the later rounds.

