MLB Fantasy Baseball 2025: 3 Yankees players to target besides Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole & Cody Bellinger

The New York Yankees slugged their way to 94 regular season wins earning MLB bettors a modest $174 return on investment if betting all 162 games. More importantly, Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole led the team back to the playoffs for the seventh time in the last eight years after grossly failing to meet expectations the previous year. Though the Dodgers bested New York in the World Series, another strong campaign is expected from the Bronx Bombers in 2025.

While the Yankees couldn't re-sign Juan Soto in the offseason, the acquisition of Cody Bellinger has kept oddsmakers confident in their impact on the upcoming season. BetMGM Sportsbook verifies this belief, listing New York as 3/1 favorites to repeat as American League champions and 8/1 to win the World Series, trailing only the reigning champion Dodgers (+240).

With New York coming off a year in which they averaged over five runs per game and ranked third in the league with 222 home runs, fantasy baseball managers will be eager to draft their top stars early. However, there's still plenty of production and value to tap into on the Yankees roster deeper in drafts for those looking to add key contributors in 2025.

Yankees players to target in fantasy baseball besides Judge, Cole, and Bellinger

#1. Jasson Dominguez

Jasson Dominguez will be getting his first real opportunity at the highest level with Soto no longer in the mix. Regarded as one of the best prospects to come through the Yankees' pipeline in quite some time, he is believed to be a five-tool player who can make an immediate impact for this year's club.

Through four seasons in the minors, the 22-year-old slashed .274/.373/.444/.816 with 47 home runs, 189 RBI and 102 stolen bases. His pop and speed are evident. The only obstacle for the young phenom sticking on the big league roster all season is playing competently in the outfield. Should that occur, he'll drastically outperform his average draft position (ADP) in the mid-160s.

#2. Luis Gil

Luis Gil played a significant role in the Yankees ranking among the Top 15 in quality starts a season ago. The right-hander was a major bright spot winning 15 games and racking up 171 strikeouts over 29 starts. His effort earned him the AL Rookie of the Year Award.

Fantasy managers appear reluctant to trust him as a Top 30 fantasy pitcher again, as reflected in his current ADP (162). This reluctance largely stems from his 12.1% walk rate, issuing 77 free passes to 637 batters faced. If he can improve that stat category and maintain his double-digit K rate, Gil has the potential to far exceed expectations, making him a steal in the middle rounds of fantasy drafts.

#3. Paul Goldschmidt

Though the 14-year veteran comes off playing to the lowest WAR of his career (1.3), I'm interested to see what Paul Goldschmidt still has left in the tank now playing for a World Series contender. The move to Yankee Stadium is likely to do wonders for his rebound campaign, with the righty expected to hold the sixth spot in a powerful New York lineup.

Selected in the final rounds of fantasy drafts, Goldy can be dropped to the waiver wire if he starts slow. However, if he hits the ground running and maintains it, he could deliver Top 10-12 corner infielder value as a late-round steal.

