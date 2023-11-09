The offseason is here, but the start hasn't been great since front-office executives from almost all MLB teams have run into an apparent stomach bug. According to FOX59, ahead of the MLB's annual offseason kick-off event held in Scottsdale, Arizona, over 30 of the 300 officials are reportedly under illness.

The GM meetings is an event that brings together front office executives from all clubs to discuss the future of the league, player trades, and other key decisions. However, due to widespread stomach ailment, the GM meetings have apparently turned into "GI meetings."

Fans took to social media to give their takes on the current situation:

"They must’ve all listened to Boras’ drivel," said one user

"Baseball truly is never boring," quipped another fan

MLB cancels rest of the meetings as a precautionary step to the outbreak

According to Stephanie Apstein, complications were caused due to a virus and MLB has decided to call off the rest of the meetings, this is considered to be a precautionary step to ensure the safety of the executives.

The only common meal that the executives reportedly had was Tuesday's lunch buffet. However, there are some officials who are sick but didn't attend the buffet. The exact nature of the ailment remains unclear, leaving the league to take precautions ahead of the meetings.

As of Wednesday, no new cases have been reported, which will be a relief for the league. Food servers at the Omni Montelucia Resort, the event's location, have been instructed to wear masks and gloves. Executives were also asked to not serve themselves. MLB has sent out a memo asking to report any illness to minimize the risk.

In light of this unusual outbreak, New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman said that he is going to skip the buffet to have a burger instead:

"I'm getting a burger," remarked Cashman

As the rest of the GM meetings are called off, the league can now put this setback behind them.

GMs from all over the league will now get into the act to get players off the market and prepare a championship-contending roster.