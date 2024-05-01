MLB hands down four multi-game suspensions after massive brawl between Brewers and Rays

In the eighth inning of Tuesday's game between the Rays and Brewers, Jose Siri of Tampa Bay clubbed a weak ground ball off of Milwaukee pitcher Abner Uribe. Although the ball was easily fielded by first baseman Rhys Hoskins, what happened after the play was most unusual.

As he was walking back to the dugout, Jose Siri mouthed some words in Spanish at Uribe. It was not long before the two men began to fight, and Abner Uribe punched the Rays outfielder, leading to a bench-clearing brawl.

"Abner Uribe and Jose Siri GOT AFTER IT in a benches clearing fight #StoolBaseball" - Barstool Sports

Tensions were already running high in the game. After hammering a three-run home run for the Tampa Bay Rays in the third inning, Siri took his time watching the ball sail into the bleachers. In the sixth inning, the Rays outfielder was drilled by Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta. After deeming the hit batter intentional, home plate umpire Chris Guccione ejected Peralta and Brewers manager Pat Murphy.

After the incident, both players were ejected. After the game, Abner Uribe claimed that Jose Siri was making statements that "did not have to do with the game." On Wednesday morning, the league announced that Siri would be suspended for three games, while Uribe, who threw the first punch, would have to sit out seven contests.

"Suspensions from Milwaukee's side last night: Freddy Peralta 5 games, Pat Murphy 2 games, Abner Uribe 6 games. From TB side: Jose Siri 3 games." - Jesse Rogers

The Brewers would go on to win the game by a 8-2 score, pulling 0.5 games ahead of the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central. Meanwhile, the loss for the Rays, their seventeenth of the season, kept them in last place in the AL East.

Changing baseball culture leads to more tense encounters on the field

In times past, it was considered standard that players would be thrown at after celebrating a home run. However, despite the fact that so-called "showboating" is becoming more accepted, Jose Siri maintained his innocence, claiming that he did nothing to antagonize the Milwaukee Brewers after his home run, saying:

"I didn't take too much time I hit the ball, took a couple of steps and then I started running like normal.”

Regardless of who is at fault, the league's zero-tolerance policy towards on-field aggression was reflected in the suspensions that were handed down.

