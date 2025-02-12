MLB HOFer Chipper Jones reacts to John Rocker and Patrick Mahomes Sr.'s near-brawl at Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes Sr. and John Rocker's altercation over the weekend after the Super Bowl has been making headlines. The two former pitchers were divisional rivals as part of the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves respectively during the 1999 and 2000 MLB seasons.

The incident occurred after the Super Bowl where the Kansas City Chiefs were blown away by the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs lost 40-22 with Patrick Mahomes playing one of the more forgettable games of his storied career. Things got worse for the Mahomes family as his dad, a former Mets pitcher, met his former rival John Rocker.

In a video circulated online by a bystander, Rocker approaches Mahomes and offers a handshake but is shoved away by the latter. The two get into a heated verbal altercation with others having to restrain the two. As Mahomes is taken away, Rocker throws his drink at him.

Chipper Jones, who was Rocker's teammate at the Braves throughout the four seasons of 1998 to 2001, took to X to give his reaction. He simply retweeted the video of the two fighting with a curious emoji.

John Rocker and Patrick Mahomes Sr. continue fighting on social media

Even though it wasn't clear what exactly was said between John Rocker and Patrick Mahomes Sr., the two former MLB players continued their feud on social media. Rocker called him out for being too soft to take a joke.

"This f***ing loser can't take a damn joke. Wish I laid him out right there and ruined his bulls**t weekend even more," Rocker wrote.

"You really haven't changed one bit in the last 25 years. Keep my name out your loud mouth," Mahomes responded.

Both Mahomes and Rocker have had to deal with complications outside the ballpark. Patrick Mahomes Sr. has been a repeated offender of DUI and is currently on five years of probation and was also in jail for 10 days last year. John Rocker has faced the fury of fans for homophobic and r*cist remarks made in the past.

The incident has also been rumored to be a publicity stunt for Barstool Sports' Rough 'n Rowdy boxing event. Patrick Mahomes Sr. has reportedly signed a contract with the organization for a fight.

