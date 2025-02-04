MLB holds firm on umpire Pat Hoberg’s firing after gambling violation investigation

The MLB has upheld the ruling regarding Pat Hoberg's termination as an umpire. Hoberg was sacked in May 31, 2024 after the league spearheaded an investigation months before regarding Hoberg's affiliation to sports betting.

The former game official appealed the decision, but league officials were stern about the firing.

There hasn't been sufficient evidence that Hoberg was betting or influencing baseball games. However, the manner in which he lent his account to a "friend" he met at a poker tournament a decade ago was suspicious. The umpire shared the account to his friend tagged as "Individual A" in the investigation, with the profile being traced to have made 141 bets relating to baseball.

Upon Hoberg's initial firing, Michael Hill, MLB senior vice-president of on-field operations, released a statement that the umpire displayed "extremely poor judgment" and "could not be trusted to maintain the integrity of the international game of baseball" as part of Article 9.A of the collective bargaining agreement.

MLB commissioner releases statement on umpire's firing

Subsequently, MLB commissioner Robert Manfred released a statement on Monday about Hoberg's sacking.

"An extensive investigation revealed no evidence that Mr. Hoberg placed bets on baseball directly or that he or anyone else manipulated games in any way," said Manfred.

"However, his extremely poor judgment in sharing betting accounts with a professional poker player he had reason to believe bet on baseball and who did, in fact, bet on baseball from the shared accounts, combined with his deletion of messages, creates at minimum the appearance of impropriety that warrants imposing the most severe discipline."

"Therefore, there is just cause to uphold Mr. Hoberg's termination for failing to conform to high standards of personal conduct and to maintain the integrity of the game of baseball."

Hoberg is known as one of the best and most accurate umpires in the league. He even produced a gem in officiating during Game 2 of the 2022 World Series. For his performances, he has been held in high regard by baseball fans.

Although he was fired in relation to gambling, Hoberg can apply for reinstatement by the start of the 2026 Spring Training.

