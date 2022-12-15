MLB Hot Stove: How much money has been spent in the 2022 offseason?

We are in the exciting throes of the 2022 MLB offseason. This means that blockbuster trades and signings are part of the regular baseball news cycle. Although we all prefer games to be on, the offseason still provides content for baseball fans.

The 2022 offseason has been full of massive - even historic - signings. Today, we are going to take a look at how much money has been spent across the league so far this offseason.

Topping off the list for offseason spending are the San Francisco Giants. This has been driven by a flurry of free-agent acquisitions. The largest of which was the December signing of shortstop Carlos Correa for $350 million over 13 seasons. Other pitching additions like Ross Stripling and Sean Manea have further increased their payroll. The Giants have spent $443 million on free agents, and another $7.2 million avoiding arbitration, for a total of $450 million.

The two New York teams, the Mets and the Yankees, follow closely behind. The Mets have largely focused on their pitching. Justin Verlander has been signed to a two-year deal worth over $86 million, tying teammate Max Scherzer for the largest in history. Moreover, closer Edwin Diaz has been signed to a five-year, $102 million deal.

The Yankees' spending is driven by the re-signing of Aaron Judge, the home run king. The Bronx Bombers re-signed Judge to a massive nine-year deal worth a total of $360 million. The Yankees have spent $421.6 million so far.

Other teams have not been as busy. The Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners, for example, have spent only $1.7 million on signing free agents so far this offseason. In total, MLB teams have spent a whopping $2.89 billion this offseason on their payrolls.

Massive MLB contracts ensure unmatched skill in 2023

The biggest contracts ever signed in history will be put to the test next season. We will see if the eye-watering amounts that some players are due to receive will translate to success. There is no doubt that the teams feel that they will. We can only wait with anticipation of what 2023 might bring.

