MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | Apr. 19, 2024

The latest edition of MLB Immaculate Grid quizzed baseball enthusiasts with an intriguing set of queries. We have got all the answers covered in today's edition for ardent players.

Which player has played for the Seattle Mariners and the Baltimore Orioles?

Seattle Mariners fan-favorite Nelson Cruz recently retired after signing a one-day contract with the Mariners. The former ALCS MVP had a brief stint with the Baltimore Orioles in 2014.

Which Seattle Mariners player has a .300+ season batting average?

Seattle Mariners icon and Hall of Famer Edgar Martinez is the most popular pick among the players for this query. The seven-time All-Star maintained a .300+ batting average season on 11 occasions during his illustrious MLB career.

Which Seattle Mariners player has a ≤ 3.00 ERA season?

Former Cy Young winner and one of the most revered pitchers in Seattle Mariners history, Felix Hernandez, is an obvious pick for this query. The six-time MLB All-Star registered a 2.27 ERA during his Cy Young-winning campaign in 2010.

Which player has played for the Minnesota Twins and the Baltimore Orioles?

First-ballot Hall of Famer Jim Thome is one of the most prominent names to have played for both teams during his glorious MLB career. The five-time All-Star slugger had a brief stint with both teams during the latter stages of his career.

Which Minnesota Twins player has a .300+ season batting average?

Two-time World Series winner and Minnesota Twins fan-favorite Kirby Puckett is one of the most obvious picks for this particular puzzle. The first-ballot Hall of Famer maintained a .300+ season batting average on eight occasions.

Which Minnesota Twins player has a ≤ 3.00 ERA season?

Two-time Cy Young winner Johan Santana is the most popular pick among the players for this query. The four-time MLB All-Star registered a 2.61 ERA during his first Cy Young-winning campaign for the Twins in 2004.

Which player has played for the Los Angeles Angels and the Baltimore Orioles?

First-ballot Hall of Famer and baseball icon Reggie Jackson is arguably the greatest player to have played for both teams. The two-time World Series MVP had a brief stint with the Baltimore Orioles in 1976 and represented the Angels in the latter part of his career before retirement.

Which Los Angeles Angels player has a .300+ season batting average?

Los Angeles Angels superstar and three-time MVP Mike Trout is the most suitable pick for this query. The former Rookie of the Year has maintained a .300+ batting average in six seasons and similarly started the 2024 season.

