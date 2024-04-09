MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | April 9, 2024

MLB Immaculate Grid's latest edition quizzed fans with several tricky queries. While fans racked their brain to figure out a way past today's edition of the daily puzzle game, we have all the answers covered for ardent baseball fans.

Which player has played for the Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers?

First-ballot Hall of Famer Paul Molitor is the most popular pick among players for this query. The former World Series MVP represented the Milwaukee Brewers for more than a decade after his MLB debut with the team and went on to play for the Minnesota Twins in the twilight stage of his career.

Which player has played third base for the Minnesota Twins?

Former ALCS MVP Gary Gaetti is one of the most prominent names to have played that position for the Minnesota Twins. The two-time All-Star spent some of his best MLB years with the team, helping it to a World Series title in 1987.

Which Minnesota Twins player was born outside the United States?

Two-time Cy Young winner Johan Santana is one of the top picks for the particular puzzle as the former four-time All-Star pitcher was born in Tovar, Venezuela. He started his MLB journey with the Twins in 2000 before a brief stint with the New York Mets.

Which player has played for the Detroit Tigers and Milwaukee Brewers?

Former All-Star first baseman Prince Fielder is one of the players to have represented both teams during his MLB career. The former All-Star MVP spent seven years with the Brewers before moving to the Tigers for a couple of seasons.

Which player has played third base for the Detroit Tigers?

One of the most beloved MLB players in recent years, Miguel Cabrera is one of the most obvious choices for this puzzle. The 12-time All-Star represented the Tigers for 16 years before calling time on his illustrious career in 2023.

Which Detroit Tigers player was born outside the United States?

Another query that shouts the iconic name of the recently retired Miguel Cabrera. The future Hall of Fame contender was born in Maracay, Venezuela, and will go down as one of the most revered players in Detroit Tigers history.

Which player has played for the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers?

Former All-Star first baseman Aramis Ramírez is the most popular pick among the players for this particular query. Jim Edmonds and Jason Kendall are some of the other notable players to have played for both teams.

Which player has played third base for the Chicago Cubs?

Chicago Cubs fan-favorite Kris Bryant recently returned to face his old club in a Colorado Rockies uniform during the ongoing regular season. The four-time All-Star third baseman helped the Cubs to the World Series title in 2016.

