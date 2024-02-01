MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | February 1, 2024

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features some interesting challenges, giving trivia enthusiasts a hard time. There aren't any team crossovers, and instead it is almost entirely league and position based. Don't worry, we've got all the answers you need down below.

Who pitched in the Negro Leagues?

Satchel Paige pitched in the Negro Leagues. This is also true of Leon Day, Andy Cooper, Martin Dihigo, Jose Mendez, Ray Brown, Joe Williams and Bullet Rogan.

Who caught in the Negro Leagues?

Roy Campanella, Josh Gibson, Biz Mackey and Louis Santop are four Hall of Famers who caught in the Negro Leagues. They're the most notable examples of this.

Who played shortstop in the Negro Leagues?

John Henry Lloyd and Willie Wells are two Hall of Famers who played shortstop in the Negro Leagues. Grant Johnson, Dick Lundy and Dobie Moore can also be used here.

Which Giants pitched?

Logan Webb pitched for the San Francisco Giants. So did Madison Bumgarner, Kevin Gausman, Randy Johnson, Barry Zito, Tim Lincecum, Juan Marichal and Christy Mathewson.

Which Giants caught?

Buster Posey played catcher for the Giants. He is joined by Pablo Sandoval, Gus Mancuso, Joey Bart, Curt Casali, Stephen Vogt, Chadwick Tromp and Erik Kratz.

Which Giants played shortstop?

Brandon Crawford played shortstop for the Giants, as did Willie Mays, Thairo Estrada, Donovan Solano, Mauricio Dubon, Christian Arroyo and Eduardo Nunez.

Which Cardinals pitched?

Adam Wainwright pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals. This is also true of Jack Flaherty, Shelby Miller, Sandy Alcantara, Bob Gipson, Bob Forsch, Al Brazle, Jason Isringhausen and Larry Jackson.

Which Cardinals caught?

Yadier Molina played catcher for the Cardinals. So did Willson Contreras, Tim McCarver, Mike Shannon, Matt Wieters, Carson Kelly, A.J. Pierzynski, David Freese and Kelly Stinnett.

Which Cardinals played shortstop?

Tommy Edman played shortstop for the Cardinals. He is joined by Paul DeJong, Ozzie Smith, Albert Pujols, Red Schoendist, Willie McGee, Yairo Munoz, Aledmys Diaz and Jedd Gyorko.

