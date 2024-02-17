MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | February 17, 2024

The latest edition of MLB Immaculate Grid posed a few tough questions for baseball enthusiasts. While the players found it hard to come to terms with today's daily internet puzzle game, we have got all the possible answers covered.

Which San Francisco Giants player has 2000+ career hits?

One of the greatest sluggers of all time, Barry Bonds is the most obvious pick for this query. The 14-time All-Star holds the record for most home runs in MLB history, accumulating 2935 hits in the process.

Which Rookie of the Year played for the San Francisco Giants?

Regarded as one of the greatest catchers of his time, Buster Posey deservedly gets a mention for this query. The Giants icon spent his entire career with the club, winning the NL Rookie of the Year award in 2010.

Which San Francisco Giants player has 200+ season hits?

First-ballot Hall of Famer and 24-time All-Star Willie Mays is another iconic name to feature in today's list of high-profile names. He breached 200 hits in a season for the Giants in 1958.

Which player has 2000+ career hits and a 100+ run season?

One of the greatest, if not the greatest captains of all time, Derek Jeter, was the pick among the players for this query. Henry Aaron, Jose Altuve, and Adrian Beltre are some of the other prominent names to have achieved this feat during their MLB careers.

Which Rookie of the Year has a 100+ run season?

Ten-time All-Star and one of the greatest Japanese players of all time, Ichiro Suzuki is one of the most obvious picks for this query. Suzuki accumulated 100+ runs in his debut MLB season, winning the Rookie of the Year title.

Which player has a 200+ hit season and a 100+ run season?

Another query that shouts Ichiro Suzuiki's name. The former Japanese sensation registered 200+ hits for ten consecutive seasons. Ronald Acuna Jr. is one of the most recent players to have achieved this feat.

Which player has 2000+ career hits and 300+ career home runs?

First-ballot Hall of Famer Hank Aaron held the record for most home runs in MLB before Barry Bonds eclipsed it. The MLB icon finished with 3771 hits and 755 home runs to his name.

Which Rookie of the Year has 300+ career home runs?

Two-time World Series winner and a Cardinals fan favorite Albert Pujols was the pick among the fans for this query. He made his MLB debut for the Cardinals in 2001, winning the Rookie of the Year award the same season.

Which player has 300+ career home runs and 200+ hit season?

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez is one of the most obvious choices for this query. Miguel Cabrera, Robinson Cano, Freddie Freeman, and Vladimir Guerrero are some other names to have achieved this feat.

