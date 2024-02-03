MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | February 3, 2024

The MLB Immaculate Grid intrigued baseball enthusiasts with its latest edition of the daily puzzle game. Although it presented some tough queries, we have got all the answers covered for the players.

Which Brewers players have 2000+ career hits?

Former MLB shortstop and Brewers icon Robin Yount was the most common pick among fans for this query. The three-time All-Star spent his entire Major League career in Milwaukee, accumulating 3142 hits.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Which Brewers players have played second base?

Two-time Gold Glove winner Kolten Wong, currently a free agent, has played second base for the Brewers. Paul Molitor, Jim Gantner, and Charlie Moore are some of the other notable players to have played in that position for the Brewers.

Which Brewers players have a 100+ run season?

Brewers OF Christian Yelich is the most common answer among the players for this query. The 2018 NL MVP has accumulated 100+ runs for the Brewers on three occasions.

Which White Sox players have 2000+ career hits?

White Sox fan favorite Frank Thomas was the most obvious pick for this query among the players. The two-time AL MVP spent the majority of his MLB career with the White Sox, accumulating 2136 hits for the franchise.

Which White Sox players have played second base?

Former White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is among several players to have played in the position during his stint in Chicago.

Which White Sox players have a 100+ run season?

Another query tailor-made for the White Sox icon, Frank Thomas. The first-ballot Hall of Famer breached 100+ runs in a season for Chicago for an astonishing eight consecutive seasons.

Which Orioles players have 2000+ career hits?

MLB icon and Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr. was the most common choice among fans for this query. The 19-time All-Star played out his entire Major League career in Baltimore and recently returned as a part-owner of the franchise.

Which Orioles players have played second base?

Cal Ripken Jr.'s young brother Billy Ripken played for the Orioles in this position during his MLB career.

Which Orioles players have a 100+ run season?

Another query dominated by the iconic Cal Ripken Jr. The two-time AL MVP registered 100+ runs in three seasons for the Orioles with his career-best 121 run season helping the team to a World Series title in 1983.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.