MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | February 24, 2024

MLB Immaculate Grid's latest edition dished a few curveballs to baseball enthusiasts. The daily internet puzzle game befuddled even ardent players, but we have got the answers covered for today's edition.

Which All-Star has played for only one team?

Los Angeles Angels fan favorite and three-time MVP Mike Trout is one of the most obvious picks for this query. The former Rookie of the Year made his MLB debut for the Angels in 2011.

Which All-Star has a .300+ career batting average?

Former RF and 10-time All-Star Ichiro Suzuki is regarded as one of the best players of his time. The 10-time Gold Glove winner made his MLB debut for the Seattle Mariners and finished his career with .311 average.

Which All-Star has 40+ career WAR?

Cardinals icon and 11-time All-Star Albert Pujols was the pick among the players for this puzzle. The two-time World Series winner finished his illustrious career with a 101.5.

Which catcher has played for only one team?

Regarded as one of the greatest catchers of this generation, Yadier Molina is one of the most obvious choices for this query. The 10-time All-Star made his MLB debut for the Cardinals in 2004 and remained with the club for the entirety of his 19-season-long career.

Which catcher has a .300+ career batting average?

Former Rookie of the Year and Hall of Famer Mike Piazza is one of the most prominent catchers to have achieved this feat. The 12-time All-Star started his Major League journey with the Dodgers and finished with a .308 career average.

Which catcher has 40+ career WAR?

First Ballot Hall of Famer and two-time World Series winner Johnny Bench was the pick among the players for this particular query. Gary Carter, Iván Rodríguez, and Yogi Berra are some of the other prominent names to this feat.

Which shortstop has played for only one team?

Former Yankees captain and MLB icon Derek Jeter is arguably one of the easiest picks for this query. The Yankees legend played the entirety of his Hall of Fame career in the Bronx.

Which shortstop has a .300+ career batting average?

Another query that projects first ballot Hall of Famer Derek Jeter in his true light. The legendary Yankees captain spent 20 seasons with the Bronx Bombers, finishing with numerous accolades and a .310 career average.

Which shortstop has 40+ career WAR?

Derek Jeter's former teammate and another Yankees icon Alex Rodriguez is the most popular pick for this query. The three-time MVP finished his illustrious career with 117.5 WAR.

