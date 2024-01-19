MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | January 19, 2024

The MLB Immaculate Grid is back with another edition of intriguing puzzles for ardent baseball fans. Although there are several curveballs in today's quiz, we have got you covered with all the answers.

Which players have played for Reds and Cardinals?

Seven-time All-Star Scott Rolen was the favorite name among the players for this query. Rolen won the World Series with the Cardinals in 2006 and the Hall of Famer joined the Reds in 2009.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Which Reds have ≤ 3.00 ERA season?

Former Reds pitcher Johnny Cueto topped the name for this query. The veteran pitcher, currently a free agent, started his MLB career with the Reds in 2008 and impressed during his stint in Cincinnati and was the NL strikeout leader in 2014.

Which Reds have 30+ save season?

Seven-time All-Star and veteran reliever Aroldis Chapman is another pitcher who thrived in the Major League after making his MLB debut with the Reds in 2010. The two-time World Series winner made 30+ saves in four consecutive seasons for the Reds.

Which players have played for Blue Jays and Cardinals?

Former Cy Young winner Chris Carpenter is a fan favorite among the Cardinals favorite, winning two World Series titles with the franchise. However, the three-time All-Star started his MLB journey with the Blue Jays in 1997.

Which Blue Jays have ≤ 3.00 ERA season?

First-ballot Hall of Famer Roy Hallader was the most common answer among the fans for this query. The former pitcher served the Blue Jays admirably for over a decade with a career of 3.38 ERA.

Which Blue Jays have 30+ save season?

Former Reds pitcher Tom Henke was one of the most fearsome closers in the game during his time, earning him the nickname "the Terminator." He finished a career-high 62 games for the Blue Jays with 32 saves during the 1997 season.

Which players have played for Orioles and Cardinals?

Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty is among the pool of players to have represented both the Orioles and Cardinals during his MLB tenure. Jack Powell, Bobby Wallace, Dizzy Dean, and Rogers Hornsby are some famous names to have represented both teams.

Which Orioles have ≤ 3.00 ERA season?

Former MLB pitcher and Orioles icon Jim Palmer is one of the most prominent answers to this query. The two-time AL ERA leader played the entirety of his MLB career with the Orioles winning three World Series titles.

Which Orioles have 30+ save season?

Former Orioles pitcher Zack Britton was the pick among the players for this puzzle. The two-time All-Star was at the peak of his prowess in the 2016 season for the Orioles, closing 63 games and racking up 47 saves to win the AL saves leader and the AL Reliever of the Year accolades.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.