MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | January 26, 2024

MLB Immaculate Grid dropped a curveball for baseball enthusiasts with the latest edition of the popular online puzzle game. But we have got the answer for each query covered to ease the tension of the players.

Which players played for the Twins and Tigers?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Five-time All-Star Torii Hunter was the most common answer among the players for this query. Hunter is joined by Jack Morris, George Mullin, Bobo Newsom, Goose Goslin, and Goose Goslin as few other famous players to have played for both clubs.

Which players played for the Guardians and Tigers?

Former DH Víctor Martínez was one of the most famous players representing both clubs during his MLB career. The two-time Silver Slugger winner is joined by Hal Newhouser, George Uhle, Jack Morris, Earl Averill, and Larry Doby as other prominent names to feature for both franchises.

Which players have played in center field for the Tigers?

Former MLB outfielder Curtis Granderson started his MLB career with the Tigers in 2004. However, most of his accolades came away from the club as he won the Silver Slugger Award with the Yankees in 2011.

Which players played for the Twins and Mets?

Two-time Cy Young winner Johan Santana enjoyed a storied career in Minnesota after making his MLB debut with the Twins in 2000. The four-time All-Star played for the Mets over two stints before calling time on his Major League career.

Which players played for the Guardians and Mets?

New York Mets star Francisco Lindor was the most common pick for this query among the players. The four-time All-Star caught the eye of fans with his impressive performances with the Guardians ever since making his MLB debut in 2015.

Which players have played in center field for the Mets?

Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo has been a constant presence for the New York team since making his debut in 2016. Mets icon and three-time World Series winner Darryl Strawberry is one of the most prominent names to have occupied the center field role for the Mets.

Which players have played shortstop for the Twins?

Twins' 29-year-old shortstop Carlos Correa was the most popular name among the players for this query. The two-time All-Star made his debut with the Astros in 2015 before making the switch to Minnesota in 2022.

Which players have played shortstop for the Guardians?

Former Guardians shortstop Omar Vizquel made his Major League debut with the Mariners in 1989. He represented the Guardians for nearly two decades and ended his career with 11 Gold Glove awards to his name.

Which MLB players have played in center field and as shortstop?

Hall of Famer Robin Yount was the most common answer among the players for this query as the former Brewers fan-favorite spent the entirety of his Major League career in Milwaukee playing as a shortstop and a center fielder.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.