MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | Mar. 12, 2024

The MLB Immaculate Grid brought another fun-filled ride for ardent baseball fans with the latest edition of the daily internet puzzle game. We have got all the answers covered for today's edition.

Which player has played for the Twins and Athletics?

Former three-time All-Star third baseman Josh Donaldson has been in the news lately after calling time on his 13-year-long MLB career. The former MVP played for the Minnesota Twins and Oakland Athletics during his Major League journey.

Which Twins player has played in the outfield?

First-ballot Hall of Famer and Twins icon Kirby Puckett is one of the most obvious choices for this query. The 10-time All-Star represented the Twins for his entire MLB career, helping the team to two World Series titles.

Which Twins player has 200+ career wins?

Two-time World Series winner Bert Blyleven is the most popular pick among players for this query. The Hall of Famer started his MLB journey with the Twins and racked up 287 wins before calling time on his career.

Which player has played for the Rangers and Athletics?

Former Rookie of the Year José Canseco is one of the many players to have represented both teams during his MLB career. The former MVP had some of his best performances in Oakland after making his debut in 1985.

Which Rangers player has played in the outfield?

Former ALCS MVP Josh Hamilton is one of the names to have played the role for the reigning World Series champions. Seven-time All-Star Nelson Cruz is another prominent name to have played in that position for the Texas Rangers.

Which Texas Rangers player has 200+ career wins?

First-ballot Hall of Famer and one of the greatest pitchers of all time Nolan Ryan is the most obvious choice for this puzzle. The eight-time All-Star represented the Rangers in the latter part of his career before retiring with 324 wins to his name.

Which player has played for the Guardians and Athletics?

Former World Series winner Coco Crisp is one of the players to have represented the Guardians and Athletics during his career. Tris Speaker, Stan Coveleski, and Bartolo Colon are some of the other prominent teams to feature for both teams.

Which Guardians player has played in the outfield?

Six-time All-Star and Cleveland fan-favorite Kenny Lofton is the most popular pick among the players for this query. Two-time World Series winner Manny Ramírez is one of the most prominent names to have played the position for the team.

Which Cleveland Guardians player has 200+ career wins?

Former Cy Young winner CC Sabathia started his MLB journey with the Guardians in 2001. The former ALCS MVP gained popularity after his move to the New York Yankees, where he won a World Series ring.

