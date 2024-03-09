MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | Mar. 9, 2024

The latest edition of MLB Immaculate Grid put forward several intriguing queries for ardent baseball fans. We have got all the answers covered for today's edition of the daily internet puzzle game.

Which player has played for the Los Angeles Angels and Colorado Rockies?

Veteran first baseman C.J. Cron is one of several players to have played for both teams during his MLB career. The All-Star started his career with the Angels before joining the Rockies and returning to Los Angeles for another stint.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Which Gold Glove winner has played for the Los Angeles Angels?

Former World Series winner and Cardinals fan-favorite Jim Edmonds is the most popular pick among players for this query. The four-time All-Star claimed two Gold Glove awards with the Angels before his fabled move to the Cardinals.

Which Angels player has 30+ SB season?

Former Rookie of the Year and three-time MVP Mike Trout is the most obvious pick for this query. A future Hall of Fame contender, Trout has three 30+ SB seasons for the Los Angeles side.

Which Rockies player has 200+ hits in a season?

Recently inducted member of the Hall of Fame, Todd Helton is one of the most beloved players in Rockies history. The five-time All-Star spent the entirety of his MLB career with the Rockies after making his debut in 1997.

Which Gold Glove winner has 200+ hits in a season?

Former MVP and Mariners icon Ichiro Suzuki is the most obvious choice for this puzzle. The legendary ten-time All-Star is widely regarded as one of the best hitters in the game as he managed 200+ hits in ten consecutive seasons and won ten consecutive Gold Glove awards.

Which player has 30+ SB and 200+ hits in a season?

Another query that shouts Ichiro Suzuki's name at first glance. The former MVP was as adept at base running as he was at hitting. Suzuki achieved this feat on several occasions with his best season coming for the Mariners in 2001 when he registered 56 SB and 242 hits.

Which Rockies player has 40+ HR season?

Former MVP and Hall of Famer Larry Walker is one of the very few players to have achieved this feat for the club. The five-time All-Star registered his career-best numbers during his MVP season in 1997 by dispatching 49 home runs for the Rockies.

Which Gold Glove winner has 40+ HR in a season?

MLB icon Ken Griffey Jr. is the most obvious pick for this particular query. The first-ballot Hall of Famer won ten consecutive Gold Glove awards, registering 40+ homers during six of those ten campaigns.

Which player has 40+ HR and 30+ SB in a season?

While former MVP Jose Canseco remains a polarizing figure in the baseball community, the former six-time All-Star enjoyed an illustrious MLB career. He had 40 SB and 42 home runs during his MVP campaign in 1988.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.