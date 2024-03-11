Which players played for Giants and Orioles? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers March 11

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid has some fun challenges for trivia enthusiasts. As usual, it's your job to remember which players played for multiple teams. Today, they've added some positional and statistical analysis to the grid. Fortunately, we've got the answers down below.

Which players played for Giants and Reds?

Joe Morgan played for both the San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds. You can also use Christy Mathewson, George Burns, Curt Casali, Matt Wisler and Anthony DeSclafani.

Which players played for Giants and Orioles?

Kevin Gausman played for both the Giants and Baltimore Orioles. He is joined by Rogers Hornsby, Austin Wynns, Fernando Abad, Nick Hundley, Drew Stubbs and Miguel Tejada.

Which Giants hit 300 career home runs?

Barry Bonds hit 300 home runs for the Giants

Barry Bonds hit 300 home runs in his career and played for the Giants. This is also true of Willie Mays, Willie McCovey, Dave Kingman, Carlos Beltran and Jeff Kent.

Which players played for Astros and Reds?

Joe Morgan played for the Houston Astros and Reds. He is joined by Cesar Cedeno, Wade Miley, Colin Moran, Michael Feliz, Aaron Boone, Francisco Cordero and Bill Doran.

Which players played for Astros and Orioles?

Robin Roberts played for the Astros and Orioles. This is also true of Doug Drabek, Miguel Tejada, Trey Mancini, Colby Rasmus, Jonathan Villar, Glenn Davis and Robinson Chirinos.

Which Astros hit 300 home runs?

Eddie Mathews hit 300 home runs and played for the Astros. You can also use Jeff Bagwell, Carlos Beltran, Jeff Kent, Lance Berkman, Carlos Lee, Luis Gonzalez and Moises Alou.

Which Reds played center field?

Frank Robinson played center field for the Reds, as did Pete Rose, Vada Pinson, Ken Griffey, Jay Bruce, Ken Griffey Jr., Paul O'Neill, Nick Senzel, TJ Friedl, Will Benson, Stuart Fairchild and Billy Hamilton.

Which Orioles played center field?

Cedric Mullins played center field for the Orioles. So did Adam Jones, George Sisler, Nick Markakis, Al Bumbry, Austin Hays, Craig Gentry and Nolan Reimold.

Which center fielders hit 300 home runs in their career?

Mike Trout hit 300 home runs and played center field. He is joined by Mickey Mantle, Ken Griffey Jr., Hank Aaron, Sammy Sosa, Giancarlo Stanton, Nelson Cruz and Jay Bruce.

