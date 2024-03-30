MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | March 30, 2024

The MLB Immaculate Grid's latest edition brought forward some intriguing queries to puzzle ardent baseball fans. However, we have got all the answers to the daily internet puzzle game covered in this edition.

Which player has 200+ hits in a season and 2000+ career hits?

While three-time World Series winner Pete Rose's name was tainted with controversy surrounding his involvement in a betting scandal, there is no denying his impeccable MLB record. The 17-time All-Star finished with 4,256 career hits, registering 200+ hits in a season on 10 occasions.

Which player has 200+ hits & 30+ home runs in a season?

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez is one of the most popular picks among fans for this query. He achieved this feat for the first for the Seattle Mariner during the 1996 season where he finished with 215 hits and 36 home runs.

Which outfielder has 200+ hits in a season?

One of the greatest hitters in the game, Ichiro Suzuki is arguably the top choice for this puzzle. The Seattle Mariners right fielder registered 200+ hits in a season for 10 consecutive years during his glorious years in Seattle.

Which Rookie of the Year has 2000+ career hits?

Former Yankees captain and MLB icon Derek Jeter is the most prominent choice for this query. The legendary leader won the Rookie of the Year title in 1996 and finished his glorious career with 3,465 hits.

Which Rookie of the Year has 30+ home runs in a season?

Mark McGwire's MLB legacy might be tainted after admitting PED use during his career, but his impeccable records speak for his ability as a slugger. He won the Rookie of the Year award with the Oakland Athletics after dispatching 49 home runs in the 1987 season.

Which Rookie of the Year played in the outfield?

Former AL MVP and Red Sox fan favorite Fred Lynn is the most popular pick among the players for this query. The nine-time All-Star won the ROY and AL MVP titles in the 1975 season with the Red Sox.

Which player with 2000+ career hits has played for just one team?

Another query that shouts the legendary Derek Jeter's name. The iconic captain led the Bronx Bombers to numerous World Series titles, remaining with the team throughout his career.

Which player with a 30+ home run season has played for just one team?

Seven-time World Series winner Mickey Mantle is one of the greatest MLB players to have worn the iconic pinstripes. The three-time MVP registered 30+ home runs in a season on nine occasions.

