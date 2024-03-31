MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | March 31, 2024

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid doesn't feature any club. Instead, it features various positions and participants need to name a player for each corresponding square. The player must have played at least one game in the positions in question.

Expand Tweet

If you are struggling with today’s puzzle, you are at the right place. This article will walk you through some possible answers for each intersection and help you ace today's MLB Immaculate Grid.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB Immaculate Grid answers: Mar. 31, 2024

Which players have played minimum 1 game as 1B and catcher?

Hall of Famer Cap Anson qualifies for this intersection. Besides the 2x NL batting champion, some other possible answers include Ivan Rodriguez, Ted Simmons, Carlton Fisk and Gary Carter.

Which players have played minimum 1 game as 2B and catcher?

New York Yankees legend Jorge Posada is one of the first names that comes to mind for this intersection. Some other possible answers include Craig Biggio, Russell Martin and Brandon Inge.

Which players have played minimum 1 game as shortstop and catcher?

Former Houston Astros catcher Brad Ausmus qualifies for this intersection. Some other possible answers include Cap Anson, Jimmie Foxx and Lave Cross.

Which players have played minimum 1 game as 1B and 3B?

Pete Rose is a valid answer for this intersection. Hall of Famer Hank Aaron is another excellent shout. Albert Pujols, Miguel Cabrera and Alex Rodriguez are some other possible answers.

Which players have played minimum 1 game as 2B and 3B?

Hall of Famer Adrian Beltre qualifies for this intersection of today's MLB Immaculate Grid. Ty Cobb, Joe Morgan and Brooks Robinson are some other possible answers.

Which players have played minimum 1 game as shortstop and 3B?

Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. is one of the first names that comes to mind for this intersection. Some other possible answers include Chipper Jones, Omar Vizquel and Rod Carew.

Which players have played minimum 1 game as 1B and right fielder?

Ken Griffey Jr. is a valid pick for this intersection of today's MLB Immaculate Grid. Some other possible answers include Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle and Carlos Beltran.

Which players have played minimum 1 game as 2B and right fielder?

Hall of Famer Craig Biggio is a good choice here. Some other possible answers include Eddie Collins, Dave Parker and Albert Pujols.

Which players have played minimum 1 game as shortstop and right fielder?

Gary Sheffield qualifies for this intersection, as does Hall of Famer Chipper Jones. Some other possible answers include Steve Garvey, Buddy Bell and George Brett.

Make sure to check out Baseball Reference. They have an extensive database that can help you find any player from any franchise with any specific accolade or milestone.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.