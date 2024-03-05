MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | March 5, 2024

The MLB Immaculate Grid served another interesting edition of the daily internet puzzle game for ardent baseball fans. We have got all the answers covered for the latest edition.

Which player has played for the Minnesota Twins & Chicago White Sox?

First-ballot Hall of Famer Jim Thorne is widely recognized for his MLB stint with the Cleaveland Guardians. However, the five-time All-Star also had brief stints with the Twins and White Sox during his famed career.

Which player has played for the Minnesota Twins & Washington Nationals?

Former ALCS MVP Nelson Cruz is one of the several players to have played for the Twins and Nationals. Bartolo Colon and Denard Span are some of the others to have played for both teams.

Which Minnesota Twins player has a 40+ WAR career?

Twins icon and first-ballot Hall of Famer Kirby Puckett is one of the most obvious picks for this query. The 10-time All-Star helped the team to two World Series titles during his 12-year MLB career.

Which player has played for the Baltimore Orioles & Chicago White Sox?

Five-time All-Star Albert Belle is one of the top picks among the players for this query. Belle started his MLB career with the Cleaveland Guardians and went to play with the Orioles and White Sox later in his career.

Which player has played for the Baltimore Orioles & Washington Nationals?

Former MLB catcher Matt Wieters is the most obvious pick for this puzzle. The four-time All-Star started his Major League journey with the Orioles in 2009 and played for the Nationals for a brief stint.

Which Baltimore Orioles player has a 40+ WAR career?

MLB icon and first-ballot Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. is undoubtedly the best option for this query. The Orioles legend played the entirety of his career in Baltimore, claiming the World Series title in 1983.

Which player has played for the Oakland Athletics & Chicago White Sox?

First-ballot Hall of Famer Frank Thomas is widely recognized for his illustrious stint with the A's but also played for the White Sox over two stints.

Which player has played for the Oakland Athletics & Washington Nationals?

Former two-time All-Star and World Series winner Sean Doolittle is one of the prominent names to have played for both teams. He is currently the Nationals' pitching strategist.

Which Oakland Athletics player has a 40+ WAR career?

Two-time World Series winner Rickey Henderson is the most obvious pick for this query. The first-ballot Hall of Famer started his Major League journey with the A's in 1979 and helped the team to two World Series titles.

