MLB Injury News Roundup: New York Mets 4-time All-Star ace cleared to start strengthening his shoulder; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Andrew Heaney expected to return soon - April 27, 2022

Month one of the 2022 MLB season is almost complete and teams are eyeing key players on the injured list, hoping for returns to the lineup.

The New York Mets pitching staff is easily the best in the league even without its ace, Jacob deGrom. But skipper Buck Showalter would like nothing more than to get the four-time All-Star back into the rotation. The Los Angeles Dodgers are also eyeing starting pitcher Andrew Heaney as he inches closer to a return from the injured list.

Without further ado, here's your fully updated MLB injury roundup for April 27, 2022.

MLB injury roundup - April 27, 2022

Jacob deGrom makes progress, but still has no set return date

Jacob deGrom has dominated the MLB for seasons

It's a shame not only for Mets fans, but MLB fans that Jacob deGrom hasn't played this season. Nobody's better on the mound than the 33-year-old righty, and when he's healthy, he's capable of posting a sub-two ERA. deGrom is progressing slowly through a stress reaction in his scapula that he suffered during Spring Training.

Deesha @DeeshaThosar 🏽 nydailynews.com/sports/basebal… ICYMI: Jacob deGrom’s MRI and CT scan showed “considerable healing” of the stress reaction on his scapula. The Mets ace has been cleared for shoulder strengthening exercises, but no timeline on when he’ll start throwing. More ICYMI: Jacob deGrom’s MRI and CT scan showed “considerable healing” of the stress reaction on his scapula. The Mets ace has been cleared for shoulder strengthening exercises, but no timeline on when he’ll start throwing. More👇🏽 nydailynews.com/sports/basebal…

According to Mets beat writer Deesha Thosar, deGrom is now practicing shoulder mobility exercises, but he still does not have a timetable for his return. The good news is that the All-Star recently underwent several MRI and CT scans that showed considerable progress on his inury's healing. Mets skipper Buck Showalter said deGrom is optimistic that the results will be promising when he is re-evaluated with more MRI scans in three weeks.

SNY @SNYtv "He's really upbeat and excited about the news"



Buck Showalter discusses the latest MRI results on Jacob deGrom "He's really upbeat and excited about the news"Buck Showalter discusses the latest MRI results on Jacob deGrom https://t.co/NHiF1cIpm1

Andrew Heaney on the 10-day injured list

Before his injury, Andrew Heaney's 16 strikeouts was among the best in the MLB

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed starting pitcher Andrew Heaney on their injured list on April 20 with shoulder discomfort and they have not provided much of an update since then.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale LA #Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney,who has been phenomenal in his 1st two starts with 10.1 scoreless innings with 16 strikeouts, goes on the injured list with shoulder discomfort. LA #Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney,who has been phenomenal in his 1st two starts with 10.1 scoreless innings with 16 strikeouts, goes on the injured list with shoulder discomfort.

Dodgers beat writer Jack Harris noted that Heaney has not started throwing, which seems to hint that the 30-year-old could sit for longer than expected. A week ago, the Dodgers were saying Heaney would probably be back within seven to ten days. It remains to be seen if they will try to hurry Heaney back into the rotation, or play it safe and place him on an extended injured list.

Jack Harris @Jack_A_Harris



–– Andre Jackson can provide length in the bullpen, but won't piggyback like Tyler Anderson did



–– No one else reported COVID symptoms after David Price's positive test yesterday



–– Blake Treinen & Andrew Heaney still aren't throwing again yet #Dodgers notes from Dave Roberts–– Andre Jackson can provide length in the bullpen, but won't piggyback like Tyler Anderson did–– No one else reported COVID symptoms after David Price's positive test yesterday–– Blake Treinen & Andrew Heaney still aren't throwing again yet #Dodgers notes from Dave Roberts–– Andre Jackson can provide length in the bullpen, but won't piggyback like Tyler Anderson did–– No one else reported COVID symptoms after David Price's positive test yesterday–– Blake Treinen & Andrew Heaney still aren't throwing again yet

Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson will not travel with the team

Tyler Stephenson is one of the premier catchers in the MLB

Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson has been sidelined for over a week now after sustaining a concussion during the Reds 4-1 loss against the San Diego Padres on April 18. Stephenson remains on the seven-day injured list. But manager David Bell recently updated Cincinnati's MLB media that Stephenson will not travel with the Reds on their Colorado roadtrip this week.

Charlie Goldsmith @CharlieG__ David Bell said there’s a possibility that Jonathan India returns Tuesday. Yesterday was an “encouraging day” of workouts.



Bell said Tyler Stephenson may not go on the Colorado road trip (concussion protocol).



Jake Fraley has been dealing with a knee issue. David Bell said there’s a possibility that Jonathan India returns Tuesday. Yesterday was an “encouraging day” of workouts. Bell said Tyler Stephenson may not go on the Colorado road trip (concussion protocol).Jake Fraley has been dealing with a knee issue.

