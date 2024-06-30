MLB Injury Update: Dodgers' Max Muncy resumes hitting practice; Angels' Mike Trout plans July return and more - June 30

There are a lot of injuries affecting MLB teams across the league. Many superstars have been ailing, whether for an extended period or just recently. Every single day, changes occur with their status. For some, there are positive developments either with a timetable or a diagnosis. For others, bad news has been received.

MLB injury updates for June 30

Max Muncy

Max Muncy has been out of action since the middle of May. The Los Angeles Dodgers infielder has been dealing with an oblique strain, a difficult injury to recover from. He suffered a setback but is now slated to resume hitting once again as he works toward a return.

Mike Trout

Mike Trout suffered a torn meniscus in his knee earlier this season. The Los Angeles Angels slugger had no timetable, but his return is beginning to take shape. The latest reports are that he's pain-free after surgery and aims to return sometime in the next 30 days or so.

Josh Jung

Josh Jung suffered a setback

Josh Jung was very close to a return to the Texas Rangers lineup but has suffered a massive setback. They pushed back his hitting activities. The team wanted to see whether or not he could hit and planned to do so this weekend but decided not to. Now, he may be on the IL until after the All-Star break.

Corey Seager

The Rangers also got some good news though. Corey Seager suffered a left wrist injury, but the star shortstop and World Series MVP appears to have dodged a bullet. The initial X-rays on his left wrist are negative. He will be reevaluated, but there seems to be no fracture.

Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman has been struggling with an ankle injury. However, the star infielder has taken ground balls without issue and should be in the minor leagues for a rehab assignment within the next week.

Zac Gallen

The reigning National League champions have not had a good year, but some reinforcements are on their way back. All-Star pitcher Zac Gallen had been on the 15-day Injured List with a right hamstring strain since May 30.