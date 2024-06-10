MLB Injury Update Today: Gerrit Cole, Jacob DeGrom and more stars on the road to recovery.

Although Gerrit Cole may represent the biggest MLB injury of the season, the Yankees ace is far from the only player sidelined with an ailment. As we enter the twelfth week of MLB action, several fanbases are concerned with the conditions of their respective injured stars, and are wondering about possible return dates.

Luckily, a lot of news has come about in recent days pertaining to the condition of some of the league's high-profile injured stars. Today, we are examining recoveries and taking a look at when fans can expect to see some of their favorite players back in action.

Top 5 MLB Injury Updates - Week 12

Gerrit Cole

The reigning AL Cy Young winner has not made a start for the New York Yankees this season after coming down with elbow inflammation during spring training. On Sunday, Gerrit Cole threw 4.2 innings for Double-A Somerset, allowing one run and fanning four.

"Gerrit Cole tossed 4.2 innings of one-run ball today down at Double-A Somerset. (via @SOMPatriots)" - Foul Territory

The team has claimed that they intend to give Cole four rehab starts, which puts the estimated return date for the 33-year-old at around June 25.

Jacob deGrom

Two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom has only thrown 94 innings since the end of the 2021 season. However, after undergoing the second Tommy John surgery of his career towards the end of last season, the Texas Rangers ace began flat-ground throwing again on Wednesday. It is still not probable that the 35-year-old will return to MLB action within the next month.

Ji-Hwan Bae

Pirates infielder Ji-Hwan Bae was placed on the 10-day IL last Tuesday after it was revealed that the Korean had suffered a sprained wrist during his team's June 2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. On Monday, Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk claimed that Bae will not be able to grip a bat for 10-14 days. At the time of his injury, Bae was hitting .208/.269/.208 with two RBIs in eight games this year.

Max Scherzer

After helping the Texas Rangers win the World Series last year, Max Scherzer has not thrown a pitch in MLB. Officially sidelined with a herniated disc, a reported thumb issue has also stifled Scherzer's return to action.

"Nothing Mad about this one. @rangers pitcher Max Scherzer piles up five strikeouts in four one-hit innings while on rehab for the @RRExpress" - Minor League Baseball

On Sunday, Scherzer made a rehab start with the Triple-A Round Rock Express, allowing just one run and no hits through four innings of work. While it was previously reported that the three-time Cy Young winner would be back in action by late May, there is no telling when fans could get their next glimpse of the 39-year-old future Hall of Famer.

Robbie Ray

2021 Cy Young winner Robbie Ray was signed by the San Francisco Giants, despite the club knowing that his Tommy John surgery recovery would keep him offline for significant time this season.

However, last Saturday, Ray threw two hitless innings in the Florida Complex League, leading some observers to postulate about a possible return. Having undergone the surgery in May 2023, Ray still has scheduled rehab starts in High-A and Triple-A before a return to MLB can be greenlighted.

