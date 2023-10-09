The Texas Rangers are one win away from the AL Championship Series as they beat the Baltimore Orioles 11-8 in game 2 of the ALDS. The Rangers scripted two impressive wins over the Os at Camden Yards and much of the success can be given to their manager Bruce Bochy and his tactics.

Bruce Bochy has an impeccable record when it comes to the postseason. During his last managerial stint with the San Franisco Giants, he led them to 3 World Series titles in alternate years from 2010 to 2014.

When Bochy came out of retirement to lead the Rangers, he took over a team which had a losing record in the past six seasons. Turning that around, their 90-72 record was enough to ensure the AL Wild Card spot.

Throughout his career as a manager, Bochy has managed rosters that have a PCT around .550 to .575 mark. In his three World Series winning seasons with the Giants their highest regular season record was 94-68. But in all those seasons they made it through the rounds, battled the other teams in the league, with Bochy utilising all his resources shrewdly.

MLB insider Jon Heyman spoke highly of the manager after the Rangers got the game 2 win over the Orioles on Sunday.

Jon Heyman's tweet about Bruce Bochy's record as manager

"The Rangers made a lot of great signings/acquisitions the past couple years. One of the best was Bruce Bochy. The man almost never loses," Jon Heyman said.

Bruce Bochy's Texas Rangers hitting the stride when most needed

The Rangers were the hottest team in the AL at one point, leading the AL West by 6.5 games. But a lackluster second half of the season took away that momentum. But it seems like they have finally regained their footing and have all bases covered.

Their 2 wins over the Tampa Bay Rays have come on the back of a strong starting pitching performance with a solid offence. If there were any doubts, they have been put to bed after two strong wins over AL's best team this season in Baltimore. The bullpen brought its best in game 1 to etch out a 3-2 win. The offence, on the other hand, scored 11 runs in a high-scoring Game 2, with Orioles falling short by 3 runs.