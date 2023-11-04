The speculation surrounding Craig Counsell’s managerial future has reached a fever pitch, with MLB insiders suggesting that the New York Mets are in serious contention to secure the experienced skipper for the upcoming season. According to Bryan Hoch of the SNY network, the Mets’ interest in Counsell is not solely driven by financial considerations, as they are eager to bring the seasoned manager into their fold.

Expand Tweet

Hoch expressed his belief on television, stating:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I don’t think that money is going to be the deciding factor here. The Mets just wanna get Craig Counsell in there [...] ’I’m kind ofementaly prepared to the idea that Craig Counsell is managing the Mets next year."

Despite Counsell’s strong tied to the Milwaukee Brewers, where he grew up, raised his family, and succesfully manages the team for the past nine seasons, he is said to be genuinely interested in the Mets.

The Mets could reach Craig Counsell’s price despite his strong ties to the Brewers.

The New York Mets, with their deeper pockets, are expected to be the high bidders in the managerial sweepstakes. Additionally, Counsell’s desire to raise the bar for managerial salaries may align with the Mets’ financial capacity. The team’s president of baseball operations, David Stearns, who worked closely with Counsell in Milwaukee, has the manager at the top of his wish list.

Craig Counsell is the New York Mets’ top-of -the-list manager for 2024.

While the Brewers have made an offer to retain Counsell, the pull of New York and the Mets’ significant financial advantage make them strong MLB contenders. Counsell’s sincere interest in the Mets is emphasized, with insiders suggesting that his meeting with the team is on the horizon.

The managerial search for the Mets, rumored to be in the "homestretch," adds an extra layer of anticipation to the unfolding saga. As the Mets aim to conclude their search, the potential addition of Craig Counsell could usher in a new era for the team, making headlines as one of the most-watched managerial free agencies in recent memory.