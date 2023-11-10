The Milwaukee Brewers have never been a team that is looking to do a full roster rebuild, however, they have shown an ability to make necessary changes. After finishing the 2023 season with a 92-70, the Brewers' postseason lasted only two games, getting swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL Wild Card Series.

Although they will likely be one of the top teams in the National League yet again next season, they may need to take a closer look at their roster moving forward. The Milwaukee Brewers will need to review some of their current contracts and determine the proper way to build toward their future.

"The Owner of the @Brewers has "always been opposed to a straight re-build" says @Ken_Rosenthal - but they may be going backwards now, in order to move forward later." - @FoulTerritoryTV

Long-time MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal believes that the Brewers will be looking at the potential trade markets of some of their veteran players. Some of the players that Rosenthal believes could be on their way out of Milwaukee this season include Corbin Burnes, Devin Williams, and Willy Adames.

While Willy Adames and Devin Williams may not be at the top of the Brewers' list of trade pieces, Corbin Burnes certainly is. One of the top pitchers in the MLB, Burnes is entering his final season of team control and will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2024 campaign.

"The Brewers are planning to sell this winter. A look at how the Red Sox might lineup as trade partners for Corbin Burnes and/or Willy Adames" - @jcmccaffrey

If the Milwaukee Brewers decided that they would not be signing Corbin Burnes to the massive contract extension he will undoubtedly be seeking, there would be no limit to the number of teams interested.

What could the Milwaukee Brewers land in a Corbin Burnes trade?

For the Milwaukee Brewers, if they are going to move on from their top pitchers, they will need to find replacements. According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, the Brewers would likely be willing to move on from Corbin Burnes only if they were set to receive quality pitching prospects in return.

Which team would likely be the most interested in acquiring Corbin Burnes? It's difficult to pin one team ahead of another, however, teams such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, and New York Yankees are all in the market for a high-end starting pitcher.