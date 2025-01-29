MLB insider compares Bobby Witt Jr.’s "mileage" to $1.28 trillion vehicle brand owned by Elon Musk

Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. has emerged as one of the best shortstop in the MLB over the last two seasons and was one of three American League MVP finalists in 2024.

While Witt Jr. was one of the most productive hitters in the league last season, his defensive abilities at shortstop make him one of the most well-rounded players in baseball.

In a recent conversation with MLB Network's Brian Kenny, MLB insider Jayson Stark lavished praise on the 24-year-old All-Star's consistency and athleticism. He compared the star shortstop to electric cars manufactured by Elon Musk-owned automotive company with a market capital of $1.28 trillion (Forbes).

Stark said (5:18 onwards):

"Don't you love a shortstop (Bobby Witt Jr.) who will also catch fly balls to center field? It's incredible, the amount of ground he covers or falls near. It's just astounding to me the range Bobby Witt Jr. has on balls in the air. Like who gets more mileage? A Tesla or Bobby?"

While Jayson Stark was all praise for Bobby Witt Jr., the Royals star didn't make the top 5 of his best defensive players in the league. Stark had Blye Jays second baseman Andres Gimenez as his top pick, followed by Daulton Varsho, Brenton Doyle, Marcus Semien and Dansby Swanson to round off the top 5. Witt Jr. was 10th on Stark's list.

Bobby Witt Jr.'s Royals teammate questions 'Shredder's' credibility

Earlier this month, Bobby Witt Jr. was placed fourth by MLB's 'The Shredder' on the list for the best shortstop right now. He was ranked behind Gunnar Henderson, Corey Seager and Francisco Lindor on the list.

Witt Jr.'s teammate and Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino didn't mince his words in his reaction to the ranking.

"When I first saw this I thought it was saying top 4 player and I thought that was low, but this says shortstops???????? Stuff like this doesn’t matter and is for fans but this leads me to question the Shredder's credibility," Pasquantino wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Bobby Witt Jr. earned his first All-Star nod last year and finished second in the AL MVP voting behind New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge.

