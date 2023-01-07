According to a source with firsthand knowledge of the team's thinking, the New York Mets have been enraged with the Carlos Correa negotiations over the past few days and are now considering ending the negotiations completely.

The Correa-Mets agreement is still in progress. Insiders claimed that they still held out hope that the sides would reach a compromise. However, the transaction is obviously at a turning point, and for the first time, the team is genuinely debating whether it wants to move forward.

Carlos Correa and the Mets reached an agreement on a 12-year, $315 million contract on Dec. 21. Later on, medical examinations indicated ongoing issues regarding a prior ankle injury. The parties have been in constant contact frequently with the assistance of lawyers, but have not yet been able to come to the contractual terms that would shield the Mets from risks related to that injury.

According to league insiders, a resolution was anticipated by Thursday. It's unclear exactly what transpired to ruin the mood, but now that the Correa camp is hearing some lucrative offers from other ball clubs, the Mets are so angry that they're considering calling off the transaction entirely. As of Friday morning, the parties were still in talks and making an effort to resolve the problems.

Will Carlos Correa become a Met?

Last month, after the San Francisco Giants refused to sign a 13-year, $350 million contract, the Mets stepped in and reached an arrangement with the two-time All-Star. When the Giants looked at Correa's medical history, they changed their mind. The Mets appear to be reacting similarly.

Carlos Correa's signing would be the culmination of an incredible offseason for the Mets, who also re-signed reliever Adam Ottavino for two years and $14.5 million, outfielder Brandon Nimmo for eight years and $162 million, and closer Edwin Diaz for five years and $102 million.

The team also signed starters Kodai Senga (five years, $75 million), Jose Quintana (two years, $26 million) and Justin Verlander (two years, $86.7 million).

Whatever the outcome of the Carlos Correa saga, baseball fans must concede that it is unquestionably one of the more unusual scenarios MLB has encountered lately.

