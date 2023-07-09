Shohei Ohtani maintained his own form even if the Los Angeles Angels are losing ground in the playoff chase. In the second game of the Freeway series against their local rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers, they were defeated 10-5.

Ohtani had a fantastic night, hitting a home run in the eighth inning off of Michael Grove. His two-run home run was his 32nd in the MLB this year, easily surpassing Matt Olson of the Braves, who is in second place with 29.

MLB insider Jon Heyman hailed Ohtani after his spectacular performance:

"Shohei Ohtani is the best baseball player, maybe ever. MVP race is over before the All-Star break. Case is really closed this time."

Despite his best efforts, the Halos dropped below the.500 PCT with a 45-46 record and their fifth straight loss. Fans expressed their disappointment on Twitter after learning that a generational talent was being kept on a bad club.

Shohei Ohtani's 100th hit of the season

Ohtani had a 1-for-3 performance in the defeat, adding a run scored and a walk, but because it was his 100th hit of the year, he now stands apart from all other players in the annals of the game.

Ohtani has had a fantastic season thus far, hitting .297 with 32 home runs and 71 RBIs. He is the current favourite to win the American League MVP award, has 11 stolen bases and an OPS of 1.050.

Los Angeles Angels v Los Angeles Dodgers

Ohtani had previously played for the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters of the Pacific League of Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB). He has been widely praised for his prowess as a pitcher and hitter, and he has been compared to two-way performers like Babe Ruth and Bullet Rogan.

