Facing an improbable 2-0 deficit and heading on the road, Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros had their backs against the wall. With a chance to take a 3-2 series lead after two sensational victories, the opportunity fell to the star second baseman, as it often does.

Altuve stepped to the plate in the ninth inning, representing the go-ahead run against a top relief pitcher. As he has done more than most players in postseason history, he launched one into the left-field seats. He gave the Astros a lead they didn't lose and a 3-2 series lead as they head back home.

It's in those road environments where Altuve learns and is reminded how the world feels about him. He's the villain of baseball, the face of the Astros cheating scandal despite a reported lack of direct activity in the cheating itself.

MLB insider Jeff Passan said:

"Fair or not, everywhere Jose Altuve goes he is treated as a villain. Except in Houston, where he is the hero of heroes, the face of the Astros’ dynasty."

Passan, like many, is impressed.

Jose Altuve is the world's villain, the Astros' hero

Jose Altuve has been at the center of this Astros dynasty, for better or worse. He was the first prospect they really hit on as they tried to rebuild after several 100 loss seasons.

Jose Altuve saved the Astros once again

As Carlos Correa, George Springer and others came and went, Altuve remains. He is one of the lone holdovers from the scandalous 2017 World Series victory, and he's been the hero they needed time and again.

That was true again in Texas, as the Rangers blew a 2-0 lead and a 4-2 lead in Game 5. The team that hadn't lost a postseason game yet, and suddenly they've lost three straight, the last of which feels like an absolute body blow.

It will be tough for the Rangers to rebound and win two more road games, but thanks to Altuve's heroics, that's what is required. For the Astros, they know when they get into tough spots, Altuve is there to dig them out more often than not.