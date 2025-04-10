MLB insider ditches Vladimir Guerrero Jr. comparison and links Pete Alonso’s free agency to Diamondbacks $10,900,000 star

Pete Alonso is going to be one of the most interesting players to keep an eye on this season given the nature of his contract and the World Series aspirations of the New York Mets. The four-time All-Star has been one of the most prolific home run hitters in Major League Baseball since he debuted back in 2019.

Ad

Despite his ability to send seemingly any pitch over the fence, Pete Alonso was unable to secure the long-term contract that he was seeking this offseason. Instead of inking a multi-year, long-term deal, Alonso had to settle on a two-year, $54,000,000 contract, with a player option for 2026.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Following the massive 14-year, $500,000,000 extension that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signed with the Toronto Blue Jays, all eyes turned to Alonso, who could hit the open market again this offseason. Although people have questioned how Vladdy's deal could affect Alonso, MLB insider Brian Kenny believes that the New York Met's star is closer to fellow pending free agent Josh Naylor.

"People wonder how the Vladimir Guerrero contract will affect Pete Alonso, who signed very late and has an opt out. To me, I don't think Alonso's competing with Vladimir Guerrero, he's competing with Josh Naylor. Naylor and Alonso are much more similar," Kenny explained.

Ad

Although Pete Alonso is a multi-time All-Star, he player profile is more similar to Josh Naylor who can hit for power but leaves something in terms of consistent contact and batting average. The Arizona Diamondbacks star is slated to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season and will be looking to land a deal while above his current $10,900,000 salary in 2025.

If Pete Alonso decides to turn down his player option for 2026, he will be battling Naylor when it comes to team's looking for a first baseman. Guest host Rob Parker believes that re-signing with the Mets was a mistake in the first place for Alonso. Had Alonso secure a long-term elsewhere, he could have potentially avoided another long free agency this offseason.

Ad

"I would've never resigned with the Mets when they didn't want to pay him. The Mets had 765 million dollars for Juan Soto, but they really didn't have any money for Pete," guest host Rob Parker shared.

Pete Alonso shared his opinion on the Vladimir Guerrero Jr. contract extension and what it could mean for frist basemen

In an interview with the New York Post, Alonso gave nothing but credit to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for being able to sign such a lucrative contract. After failing to secure a long-term deal, Alonso had nothing but love for the Toronto Blue Jays superstar, saying that he believes it could also help out the first base market.

Ad

"For him, this is a fantastic deal, and it’s great for the first base market I think," Alonso said. "I mean, he’s a stud."

Alonso and Naylor could be joined by several veteran first basemen in free agency this offseason. Paul Goldschmidt, Wilmer Flores, and Max Muncy could all potentially be available on the open market this winter and could see the massive Vladdy contract benefit them as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lyndon Suvanto Lyndon is a Journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. An international handball player with Team Canada, Lyndon has traveled across the globe representing club and country. He also completed his studies at NAIT (Northern Alberta Institute of Technology) and Universite de Poitiers.



Author of the book "The Great Baseball Road Trip," Lyndon was able to combine his three favorite things: writing, sports, and travel! In the book he traveled across the USA for 66 days, visiting all 30 MLB stadiums, and creating one life-changing experience.



A Blue Jays fan, one of his favorite memories came during the 2015 ALDS when Jose Bautista hit his now-iconic bat-flip home run off the Rangers. Know More