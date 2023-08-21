With a 60-64 record, the writing seems to be on the wall for the New York Yankees as they face their first non-postseason appearance since 2016. Even media personnel and insiders have called it as they now expect the organization to look at some more future prospects.

The Yankees dropped their eighth consecutive game after their rivals Boston Red Sox swept them at home. Unlike the first two games of the series, the third one was a more even matchup, as both teams were in the hunt till the very end.

Justin Turner's ninth-inning RBI double broke the tie and was enough for the road team to take eight out of the first nine games against their division rivals. Turner also scored a three-run blast before it was canceled out by Anthony Volpe's three-run homer of his own in the seventh.

With the Yanks already nine games behind the postseason contention for the last AL Wild Card spots, baseball analysts expect the team to showcase some younger talent as they make their way up from the minors. MLB insider Bryan Hoch recently commented on the availability of the players in the organization's ranks.

"We've been banging this drum for a while now, why are they not calling up the kids yet? Especially when you're in a slide like this.... They may not be the answers for the future, but shouldn't you find out. Isn't it now time to start bringing in some new blood?"

"I just have a lot of questions on how the roster management has gone this season... They are so slow at times to promote some of these guys," Bryan Hoch said.

Bryan Hoch says the prospects might be the tactical alternatives required for the Yankees

Aaron Boone has tested almost every probable option up his sleeve, but as per Hoch, since it hasn't resulted in much success, now is the time for the Yankees to promote some new blood.

"Clearly the answers are not in house and Aaron Boone has pushed almost every button," Hoch later added.

Prospects like Oswald Peraza and Austin Wells are waiting in the ranks to make an impact upon their first real stint in the majors and it seems like now is the time.