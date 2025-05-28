MLB insider drops major update on Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s return

The New York Yankees are one of the hottest teams in baseball despite missing All-Star slugger Jazz Chisholm Jr. for almost a month due to a high-grade strain of his right oblique.

Chisholm Jr. hasn't featured for the Yankees since April 29, but his time on the sidelines is seemingly coming to an end. According to MLB insider Bryan Hoch, the Yankees star is expected to play rehab games later this week.

Hoch also shared that Yankees manager Aaron Boone is expecting Jazz Chisholm Jr. to be ready for his major league return next week.

"Jazz Chisholm Jr. could play in rehab games by the end of the week. Aaron Boone said it’s possible Chisholm will be MLB-ready next week," Hoch wrote on X, sharing a video of Chisholm hitting for Somerset.

The Yankees will likely have Jazz Chisholm Jr. start rehab assignments with the Somerset Patriots on Thursday and if he progresses well, his injured list stint could be over next week.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is not a big fan of rehab assignments

Earlier this month, Jazz Chisholm Jr. shared that he wants to return to major league action without having to go through rehab assignments.

“I don’t like to do rehab assignments. I’ve never really been a fan of it,” Chisholm said.

However, with the team already without Oswaldo Cabrera for the rest of the year due to his season-ending injury earlier this month, Aaron Boone isn't willing to risk injury to another infielder.

If Jazz Chisholm Jr. returns to the lineup next week, it could mean the demotion of Yankees' No. 19 prospect, Jorbit Vivas, who was called up in the wake of Chisholm Jr.'s injury. Vivas is batting .154 with one home run and four RBIs since being promoted to the major league from Triple-A.

