MLB insider drops major update on Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s return

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified May 28, 2025 05:43 GMT
MLB insider drops major update on Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s return - Source: Imagn

The New York Yankees are one of the hottest teams in baseball despite missing All-Star slugger Jazz Chisholm Jr. for almost a month due to a high-grade strain of his right oblique.

Chisholm Jr. hasn't featured for the Yankees since April 29, but his time on the sidelines is seemingly coming to an end. According to MLB insider Bryan Hoch, the Yankees star is expected to play rehab games later this week.

Hoch also shared that Yankees manager Aaron Boone is expecting Jazz Chisholm Jr. to be ready for his major league return next week.

"Jazz Chisholm Jr. could play in rehab games by the end of the week. Aaron Boone said it’s possible Chisholm will be MLB-ready next week," Hoch wrote on X, sharing a video of Chisholm hitting for Somerset.
The Yankees will likely have Jazz Chisholm Jr. start rehab assignments with the Somerset Patriots on Thursday and if he progresses well, his injured list stint could be over next week.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is not a big fan of rehab assignments

Earlier this month, Jazz Chisholm Jr. shared that he wants to return to major league action without having to go through rehab assignments.

“I don’t like to do rehab assignments. I’ve never really been a fan of it,” Chisholm said.

However, with the team already without Oswaldo Cabrera for the rest of the year due to his season-ending injury earlier this month, Aaron Boone isn't willing to risk injury to another infielder.

If Jazz Chisholm Jr. returns to the lineup next week, it could mean the demotion of Yankees' No. 19 prospect, Jorbit Vivas, who was called up in the wake of Chisholm Jr.'s injury. Vivas is batting .154 with one home run and four RBIs since being promoted to the major league from Triple-A.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

