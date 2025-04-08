MLB insider drops no-holds-barred take on Aaron Judge vs Mike Trout

Aaron Judge has continued to prove why he is widely considered one of the best hitters in Major League Baseball. The reigning American League MVP Award winner has picked up where he left off, crushing 6 home runs in only 10 games this season, giving himself a legitimate chance to break his own AL single-season home run record.

Thanks to his ability to not only drive the ball for home runs in nearly at-bat but also his improved discipline and vision at the plate, Aaron Judge has entered the conversation as one of the best hitters of his generation. In the latest episode of MLB Now, insiders Chris Young, Sean Casey, and Brian Kenny took it a step further, discussing which players could be considered the best hitter of the century.

Although the trio mentioned superstars such as Juan Soto and Shohei Ohtani, both Casey and Kenny made their case for Aaron Judge being considered the best hitter of the century, Chris Young chose to go an opposite direction. The former All-Star outfielder said that while Judge is incredible at the plate, he feels that people are starting to forget how dominant Mike Trout was during his prime.

"Mike Trout is someone that really jumps out to mind as someone who can compete with Judge. People forget so fast with the struggles that Trout has had with the injuries and the production but Trout had a run... He did lead the league 6 times in OPS+ and MLB 4 times in OPS+, we have 2 times that Judge led the league to Trout's 4," Young explained.

An 11-time All-Star and 3-time MVP, Mike Trout was widely regarded as the best player in baseball during his prime with the Los Angeles Angels. While injuires have limited his availability in recent seasons, he has produced a Hall of Fame career even with his lack of playoff appearances.

"Aaron Judge has the highest ceiling of anyone you put on the board but I would like to see him do it a few more times. If he fell off a cliff right now, I would still take Mike Trout right now," Young continued.

Aaron Judge is the frontrunner to win the American League MVP Award again this season

Despite a growing belief that Kansas City Royals superstar Bobby Witt Jr. could be the 2025 AL MVP, Aaron Judge has made a clear statement early this season as to why he is considered one of the best in the game. The New York Yankees slugger has picked up where he left off in 2024, posting a .325 batting average with 6 home runs and 18 RBI in 10 games this season.

While there is no denying that Bobby Witt Jr. could heat up or Judge could miss an extended amount of time, the fact is that when the Yankees superstar is healthy, he is one of the most dangerous hitters in baseball history. FanDuel has Judge as the current betting favorite to win the award again, sitting at -175, while Bobby Witt Jr. is +500.

