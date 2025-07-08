MLB insider gives real reason why Aaron Boone isn’t “fiery” enough despite Yankees' back-to-back series loss

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has been under scrutiny for his team's underwhelming run of results over the last month. His off-field demeanor has also been under the scanner, especially after the series loss against the Toronto Blue Jays last week.

The Yankees suffered a four-game sweep at the hands of division rivals the Blue Jays, surrendering their top spot in the AL East in the process. However, despite the poor results being compounded by the sweep against Toronto, Aaron Boone said the Yankees were the best team in baseball, per infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Aaron Boone's comment has drawn criticism from fans who feel the Yankees manager is not "fiery" enough and doesn't hold players accountable for their performances. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal discussed the topic in Sunday's episode of the "Foul Territory" podcast.

"Those managers don't really exist anymore," Rosenthal said. "Think about this for a minute, name a manager right now who holds players publicly accountable. I can't think of any who does that. Ron Washington, of the Angels when he's managing, and he's now, of course, on medical leave, is probably the closest to that.

"But other than that, they're pretty much all the same personality and the reason they're like that is because of your rip players publicly, you'll lose players, and when you lose players, then, as a manager, you are in big trouble."

MLB insider claims "new era" of baseball doesn't have fiery mangers

In the same episode, Ken Rosenthal said the 80s and 90s had many fiery characters, which isn't the case anymore. He added:

"What the best managers do is they keep their teams going. They keep them playing and playing hard. It's a different time, it's a different era. In the game's history, when I came up, late 80s and early 90s managers were, for lack of a better term, more often hard asses.

Aaron Boone's job has come under pressure after the team's worrying results since June and he could end up on the chopping block if the team continues the slide, failing to make the postseason.

