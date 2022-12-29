The defending World Series champion Houston Astros are looking to lock up starting pitchers Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier as soon as possible, according to MLB insider Jon Morosi.

"It would not surprise me at all if by the time the season opens, one or both of Valdez and Javier has a long-term extension," Morosi tweeted.

Valdez and Javier are the remaining cornerstones of the Astros' starting staff after the departure of Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander to the New York Mets. According to Morosi, both hurlers may have contract extensions before the 2023 season opens.

Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier each sported a 3.7 WAR in 2022.

In his fifth season with the Houston Astros, Framber Valdez led the major leagues with 201 1/3 innings, three complete games and 827 batters faced. He logged one complete game shutout.

For the season, Valdez started 31 games, amassing a 17-6 record with a 2.82 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with 194 strikeouts. After earning his first All-Star Game appearance last summer, Valdez inherits the staff ace role with Verlander departing via free agency.

In his third major league season, Cristian Javier made the transition from the bullpen to the starting staff. He started a career-high 25 games out of his 30 appearances.

Javier finished third in the 2020 Rookie of the Year voting, when he logged 54 strikeouts in the same number of innings. Like Valdez, Javier is a fireballer, logging 194 strikeouts in 2022 while compiling an 11-9 record with a 2.54 ERA and 0.95 WHIP.

Cristian Javier of the Houston Astros delivers a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Houston Astros boast a potent starting rotation

Even with the loss of Verlander, the Houston Astros appear to have a formidable pitching staff heading into 2023. Along with Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier, Houston also boasts Jose Urquidy (13-8, 3.94 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 134 strikeouts in 2022) and Luis Garcia (15-8, 3.72, 1.13, 157 Ks last season) to fill out the top four starting slots.

One wild card for Houston is Lance McCullers Jr., who has been largely a standout hurler for the Astros since 2015. However, McCullers has battled the injury bug at several points during his career and pitched in just eight games last season due to a flexor tendon strain in his right throwing arm.

