At the age of 38, Evan Longoria of the Arizona Diamondbacks is no spring chicken. However, the third baseman continues to chug along, adding to the offensive power of his team.

However, after sixteen seasons in MLB, Longoria is showing signs of wear. Riddled by injury, Longoria has only appeared in about 220 games since 2020. This year, he hit a career-low .223 in just 74 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The fall-off in offensive production has led many to question whether or not Longoria, who turned 38 on October 7, could be finish. In a recent X post, USA Today analyst Bob Nightengale claimed that Longoria may not be hanging up the glove, as many had expected.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Diamondbacks veteran third baseman Evan Longoria hasn’t made an official decision yet, but the way he’s performing, is leaning towards playing again in 2024." - Bob Nightengale

A first round selection by the Tampa Bay Rays back in 2006, Longoria made his debut for the Rays in 2008. That year, Longoria ended up winning the Rookie of the Year Award, and spent the next decade playing at the Trop.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A renowned fielder, Longoria is known for his exceptional fielding and powerful bat. 2009 was the best season of his career, as it saw the then-23 year old connect for 33 home runs and 113 RBIs, winning both a Gold Glove and a Silver Slugger in the process.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In 2018, Evan Longoria was traded to the San Francisco Giants. Apart from a 2019 season that saw Longoria hit 20 home runs, his offensive production has been a fraction of what it was before. Since inking a one-year, $4 million deal in Arizona, many expected 2023 to be Evan Longoria's last season, but now we are not so sure.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

D-Backs are milking Evan Longoria's last bit of offense

In Game 1 of the NLDS on October 7, Longoria had a pair of RBIs as his D-Backs trouned the Los Angeles Dodgers to win 11-2. As such, Longoria has shown his ability to come up big in clutch situations.

However, signing a contract as a 38-year old with known injury issues presents a strong challenge. Perhaps if the Diamondbacks can make a postseason splash with Longoria playing a leadership role to youngsters like Corbin Carroll, then his market value will be notably higher when he hits the free agency market at the end of the postseason.