MLB insider Jeff Passan calls out Department of Defense for allegedly taking down story about Jackie Robinson's time in the army

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan wasn't going to let the latest alleged move by the Department of Defense concerning a story related to MLB legend Jackie Robinson go unnoticed.

Ad

Passan referenced an article that has now been removed from the DoD's website. The title of the news story was "DeiSports Heroes Who Served: Baseball Great Jackie Robinson Was WWII Soldier."

In a scathing tweet, Passan called out the "ghouls" behind the removal of the story from the site.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“This used to be the URL for a story on the @DeptofDefense website about Jackie Robinson's time in the Army. The story has been removed. The ghouls who did this should be ashamed. Jackie Robinson was the embodiment of an American hero. Fix this now,” Passan wrote on X.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Upon clicking the link now, the page shows a "404 - Page Not Found" error message.

As of now, the Department of Defense has yet to respond to the allegations or clarify the reasoning behind the removal of the article.

What was inside Jackie Robinson's now removed article on DoD website?

Thanks to the modern internet, internet stories are archived, therefore helping viewers get a glimpse of what was inside the talked-about article.

Ad

It was regarding Robinson's time in the Army during World War II.

Before breaking baseball's color barrier in 1947 with the Brooklyn Dodgers, Robinson served as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army during World War II.

While stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, Robinson stood up against racial injustice by refusing to move to the back of a segregated bus in 1944. This led to his court-martial, and he was ultimately acquitted.

Ad

"On July 6, 1944, Robinson boarded an Army bus," the article read via Yahoo Sports. "The driver ordered Robinson to move to the back of the bus, but Robinson refused. The driver called the military police, who took Robinson into custody. He was subsequently court martialed, but he was acquitted.

"After his acquittal, he was transferred to Camp Breckinridge, Kentucky, where he served as a coach for Army athletics until receiving an honorable discharge in November 1944."

It remains to be seen whether the US government will come forward and address the removal of the story.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback