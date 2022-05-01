“After unprecedented 2-year ban, no one cheering for this loathsome loser” - MLB insider Jon Heyman lashes out at the Los Angeles Dodgers star accused of grave transgressions

Jon Heyman, an MLB Network insider baseball and baseball columnist at the New York Post, posted a bold tweet about LA Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer. Bauer has been suspended from MLB for two years, totaling 324 games, over sexual assault allegations. The pitcher faced sexual assault charges last year.

The suspension began on Friday and will last until the 2024 season. Bauer has been accused by two women of choking them, striking them repeatedly, and forcibly having sex with them without their consent.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman After unprecedented 2-year ban, no one cheering for this loathsome loser nypost.com/2022/04/29/mlb… After unprecedented 2-year ban, no one cheering for this loathsome loser nypost.com/2022/04/29/mlb…

"After unprecedented 2-year ban, no one cheering for this loathsome loser." - Jon Heyman

In February 2022, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, Bauer would not face criminal charges as a result of the claims. At the time, MLB's investigation was still underway.

Bauer was suspended for 324 games by Major League Baseball on Friday afternoon, effective immediately, for sexual assault and domestic abuse. Under the domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse policy MLB and the Players Union penned in 2015, Bauer's two-year suspension is the most stringent punishment.

Mark Feinsand @Feinsand Trevor Bauer has received a suspension for 324 games (representing two full seasons) without pay, effective today, for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. Trevor Bauer has received a suspension for 324 games (representing two full seasons) without pay, effective today, for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

"Trevor Bauer has received a suspension for 324 games (representing two full seasons) without pay, effective today, for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy." - Mark Feinsand

Bauer intends to fight his ban. He hasn't pitched since June 28, 2021. Bauer has been on leave for the last ten months after his first accuser spoke out about the alleged assault and obtained a temporary restraining order against him. Bauer was paid $38 million by the Los Angeles Dodgers last year, and he was owed $32 million this year and next. However, players under suspension are not paid, and if Bauer's appeal is denied, the club will not be obligated to fulfill the balance of his contract.

Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) @BauerOutage In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league’s domestic violence & sexual assault policy. I am appealing this action and expect to prevail. As we have throughout this process, my representatives & I respect the confidentiality of the proceedings. In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league’s domestic violence & sexual assault policy. I am appealing this action and expect to prevail. As we have throughout this process, my representatives & I respect the confidentiality of the proceedings.

"In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league’s domestic violence & sexual assault policy. I am appealing this action and expect to prevail. As we have throughout this process, my representatives & I respect the confidentiality of the proceedings." - Trevor Bauer

Los Angeles Dodgers have also released an official statement regarding this incident.

As per the latest reports, on the same day that Bauer's punishment was announced, a third woman accused him of sexual assault. During a years-long sexual connection, the third accuser alleged that Bauer was sexually violent towards her multiple times. After watching Bauer dispute the charges made by his other accusers, the third accuser came forward.

US Sports News 24/7 @USSportsNew2021 Trevor Bauer has 3rd accuser come forward after 2-year MLB suspension – Major League Baseball News dlvr.it/SPVhpz Trevor Bauer has 3rd accuser come forward after 2-year MLB suspension – Major League Baseball News dlvr.it/SPVhpz

"Trevor Bauer has 3rd accuser come forward after 2-year MLB suspension – Major League Baseball News." - US Sports News 24/7

With Los Angeles Dodgers' Trevor Bauer's suspension, MLB shows that there is no room for sexual assault

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants

Bauer's three-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers expires in 2021, and the ban will likely put an end to the 31-year-old's career. Bauer was told on Friday that he can return to the major leagues in 2024. Bauer will be 33 when his suspension is up.

An unbiased arbitrator will handle Bauer's appeal. But for now Bauer is more likely to end up in a courtroom than on a baseball field right now.

Edited by Jason Birkelbach