MLB insider makes feelings known after Aaron Judge's comments on Juan Soto's $765,000,000 Mets move

The New York Yankees fans relished watching captain Aaron Judge partner up with superstar Juan Soto in the outfield last season. However, they will have to get used to seeing the Dominican star in a different uniform after his $765 million deal with the New York Mets in the offseason.

While Judge had a historic year with Soto in 2024, becoming only the third Yankees teammate to hit 40+ home runs in the same season, the Yankees star had no hard feelings over the latter's move. Although the Yankees fans felt Soto's decision was influenced by money, Judge thought otherwise of his former teammate.

Veteran MLB insider Jon Heyman made his feelings known on Judge's comment on his former teammate's Mets move on "The Baseball Insiders Podcast," saying (5:50 onwards):

"Juan Soto wanted to go to the Mets. I think Aaron Judge said it correctly. I don't think it's about the money when you're talking $765 million versus $760 million. There isn't that much difference there and the Yankees would have gone $765 million if he said he wanted $765 million, they would've just matched the Mets. Well, are they going to draw the line there?

"I know they drew the line at the luxury suite, but I don't think they would draw the line at an extra $5 million, which isn't even one percent. He had meetings with all the teams, he liked the Mets, his family liked the Mets, they were giving him that suite and he just felt comfortable over there. So, I think that's what it was about."

The Yankees reportedly offered Juan Soto a 16-year $760 million to bring him back to the Bronx after his career-best season with the team in 2024. However, the Mets not only offered a better deal in terms of AAV but also included a luxury suite for his family to watch MLB games.

Aaron Judge disagrees with Juan Soto's comments

While Aaron Judge had no hard feelings over Juan Soto's move to the crosstown rivals, the two-time MVP disagreed with the latter's comment on the Mets being the better-equipped team.

“That's his opinion,” Judge said on Monday. “He can say what he wants. I definitely disagree with him.”

With Soto playing for the Mets, Aaron Judge looks forward to their battle in the Subway Series next season.

“It’s going to be great having him in the town,” Judge said. “We’re going to be battling back and forth for quite a few years.”

The Yankees, after missing out on Soto, have added several notable names to the roster, including Max Fried, Devin Williams and Cody Bellinger. The Bronx Bombers came close to ending their World Series drought last year but were defeated by the Dodgers in the Fall Classic.

