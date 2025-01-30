MLB insider makes stance clear on Jose Altuve in LF, Issac Paredes at 3B idea if Alex Bregman re-signs

With less than three weeks remaining for Spring Training, All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman's free agency has started to heat up. His former team, the Houston Astros, is strongly linked with a reunion with the World Series winner.

Bregman and his agent, Scott Boras, reportedly rejected a six-year, $156 million offer from the Astros in December, seeking a contract worth around $200 million. However, with Bregman unable to find a new team in free agency, Bregman is open to a return to Houston with the six-year deal reportedly still on the table.

But Bregman's return to Houston will mean positional changes in the infield as Isaac Paredes is the current option at third base. As per reports, second baseman Jose Altuve is willing to move to the outfield with Paredes occupying second base, making room for Bregman at third.

MLB insider Jeff Passan isn't too sure if moving Altuve to left field will be a good decision. He made his stance clear on the reported infield tweaks if Bregman rejoins the Astros on "The Michael Kay Show."

He said (20:20 onwards):

"I also wonder what it does to the Astros, like, are you telling me that Isaac Paredes to second base and Jose Altuve to left field with the Crawford Boxes out there? It's a good idea defensively but I don't know about that man. The possibility of Bregman moving to second base, I think that's out there, and I think that probably if he re-signs, would be the better move."

MLB insider reflects on teams interested in Alex Bregman

While the Astros are linked with Alex Bregman in his free agency, the Toronto Blue Jays are also one of the contenders, along with the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers.

Jeff Passan feels the Blue Jays need to push for Bregman despite adding a power-hitter in Anthony Santander this offseason.

"At this point, Toronto needs something; they need someone; Anthony Santander is not enough," Passan added. "So I'm gonna keep the window open there for Bregman. I don't think Boston's particularly likely to happen at this point. Detroit makes a lot of sense, just in terms of a young team, leadership, and relationship between Bregman and AJ Hinch, his former manager in Houston."

Although the Astros are seemingly keen on bringing back Alex Bregman, Passan feels they are going to stick with the six-year deal they offered in December with owner Jim Crane unlikely to budge to Bregman's demands of a higher AAV.

