MLB insider offers perspective on using Juan Soto's $765,000,000, Rafael Devers' $313,500,000 contracts as comps for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s deal

Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s name has been in the news as the All-Star first baseman is heading into the final year of his current contract with the team.

The 25-year-old slugger is reportedly expected to hit free agency after the 2025 season. However, there have also been rumors of a trade for a potential one-year rental. The Blue Jays are trying to keep hold of their superstar and reportedly offered a $340 million extension in the offseason, only to be rejected by Guerrero Jr., who is seeking a contract worth more than $400 million.

MLB insider Jon Heyman offered his perspective on the Blue Jays star's future in an interaction with fans on Bleacher Report's "MLB Insider Notebook." He compared Vladimir Guerrero's contract situation with Juan Soto's $765 million deal with the New York Mets and Rafael Devers' $313 million extension with the Boston Red Sox.

"Not now, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is not getting traded," Heyman said (8:05 onwards) on a potential trade to the Mets. "I just don't believe that Toronto has any inclination to trade their best player. They are going to try to sign him, and they have it right up until I think it's February 18th, and they're gonna make a big effort.

"Does that mean they're going to be able to sign him? I'm not so sure about that. These star players with one year to go do not often sign, and they usually go to free agency."

He added:

"We just saw what Juan Soto got, and for them and for Vladdy's camp, that's the comp. Is he Juan Soto? No, he's not. Is he close to Soto? Is it fair to compare to Juan Soto? Not really, but he'd like to be compared in terms of the salary, so we're gonna do it.

"I do think that the Rafael Devers deal, which looked like a comp last year, is too late on that at $320 million or whatever $340 million not gonna get it done."

Blue Jays in a race against time in extension talks with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

After Vladimir Guerrero Jr. turned down the Blue Jays' reported $340 million extension, Toronto is expected to offer a better deal in the coming weeks.

As per reports, the four-time All-Star has set a deadline for extension talks and won't entertain offers from the Blue Jays after the first full day of the Jays’ Spring Training camp, February 18th.

With less than three weeks remaining for Spring Training, the Blue Jays will need to act quickly if they want to keep Vladimir Guerrero Jr. beyond the 2025 season.

