MLB insider offers no sympathy to Juan Soto getting ripped by Yankees fans after disastrous Mets debut

New York Yankees fans ripped into Juan Soto after a disappointing New York Mets debut on Thursday. The slugging right fielder left the Yankees and they have not taken kindly to it. He went 1/3 with a hit and two walks in his debut — a quintessential Soto stat line.

However, he struck out with the tying run on base to end the game, which resulted in some backlash. One wondered why fans were so harsh to a player who hasn't reciprocated any negativity.

"I don’t really care to see Juan Soto fail, but gotta take it if you dish it. Mets fans make fun of players on the Yankees who have never bad mouthed that organization. It’s just the nature of sports," MLB insider Ryan Garcia tweeted on Friday.

He also doubled down, saying he'd "bet" that the original commenter had posted about Aaron Judge's World Series error despite Judge never speaking ill of the Mets. X users confirmed that the user mocked him for the drop.

"Hi jocelyn why are you trash talking judge he never said one negative thing about the Mets," the fan wrote.

Sports fans will often find ways to create enemies, especially when it involves a player switching between crosstown rivals. Garcia said that's just how sports are and that this is nothing new.

Cody Bellinger mentions Juan Soto in postgame celebration

Cody Bellinger had a hit, a walk and an RBI in his Yankees debut. He knows better than most that he is tasked with replacing Juan Soto as the premier left-handed bat in the lineup.

Cody Bellinger mentioned Juan Soto (Imagn)

After the win, he reflected on everyone stepping up to replace injured players and Soto's production.

“The guys that we lost with injury, and obviously Juan, it’s no easy task," Bellinger said, via NJ.com. "But I think with the guys in the locker room, the culture in this locker room, we’re here to win. That’s the end goal. However we may do it that night, I’m excited to be a part of that and part of this culture.”

The Yankees started the year 1-0, while the New York Mets fell to the Houston Astros.

“Yeah, being 1-0 is always a great feeling," Bellinger said. "We’re all here for one goal, and that’s winning. I’m excited to be a part of this group. I think it’s going to be fun and it was good to get off to a good start.”

The Yankees have a day off before resuming their three-game set with the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.

