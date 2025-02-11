MLB insider offers valuable advice to Alex Bregman in navigating free agency

While MLB players have started arriving early for the Spring Training workouts, two-time World Series winner Alex Bregman remains without a team after electing for free agency post the 2024 season.

After a reported fallout with his former team, Houston Astros, reports of Alex Bregman's potential reunion with the team reemerged in January. However, ESPN's Buster Olney reported that the Astros are "skeptical he'll return."

Olney reported the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and Detroit Tigers as the three teams in the running for the All-Star third baseman. MLB insider Robert Murray reflected on Bregaman's situation and advised a potential solution on "The Baseball Insiders" podcast, saying (5:30 onwards):

"With Alex Bregman, there was no real movement whatsoever (last week) and he still seeks a long-term contract. But at this point of the offseason, I am skeptical that he'll be getting it. If you look at the Tigers, the Cubs and the Red Sox, I don't think they'd be in a hurry to give him that long-term offer.

"Signing a short-term deal that allows him to get free agency again next offseason would be the best move here for Bregman. But I still don't know if we have a definitive favorite."

While Murray doesn't see an offer coming for Bregaman yet, the insider feels once the Spring Training kicks off later this week, there can be some movement in the third baseman's sweepstakes.

"With pitchers and catchers reporting here in a little bit, I would anticipate a decent bit of movement. There's gonna be some players who are motivated to go into Spring Training to not miss any time as they don't want to be behind the eight ball. We could see a decent amount of movement at some point this week, and maybe that could include Alex Bregman."

Jed Hoyer addresses Alex Bregman's rumored potential Cubs move

The Cubs are one of the teams linked with a potential move for Alex Bregman Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer was asked about the team's stance on singing the third baseman.

Hoyer said Chicago is open to additions but is currently focusing on the players arriving for spring camp in the team's first press conference on Sunday.

"Unclear (on signing Bregman before Opening Day)," Hoyer said. "I think you always look for opportunity, but right now we're going to focus on the guys we have in camp. That’s the plan."

Alex Bregman could take a leaf out of fellow Scott Boras client Pete Alonso, who signed a two-year deal to return to the New York Mets with an opt-out option after his first season.

