MLB insider opens up about Aaron Judge starring in grim high school drunk driving PSA

New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is one of the most recognizable faces in Major League Baseball. The two-time AL MVP has quickly established himself as one of the greatest hitters of his generation thanks to his unbelievable ability to lauch baseballs over the fence across the country.

Before Aaron Judge was making a name for himself as the leader of the New York Yankees, the hulking superstar was shining bright in front of the camera as a high school student. Judge, who attended Linden High School, in Linden, California, starred in a rather grim PSA highlighting the dangers of drinking and driving.

Popular MLB insider and podcaster Jomboy shared the video of Judge in the PSA. The grizzly footage showed the New York Yankees captain laying dead on a table inside a bodybag, which eventually got zipped up over his head. It's a rather hard-hitting clip showing the eventual $360 million man covered in blood, something that Jomboy is happy is simply simulated.

"It's of Judge, had he died in a car accident his senior high school and been zipped up in a body bag in the hospital. It's a scary what if because he's one of the best hitters ever. So that's Aaron Judge and he's not actually dead. They're faking it. It's a PSA against drinking and driving. I can't believe that this is like a reenactment and they actually zip it over his head fully," Jomboy explained.

These types of videos and reenactments are supposedly commonplace in California, as Jomboy explained how companies would come in and have students "die" and the rest of the class would attend a fake funeral complete with speeches. It can be a difficult ordeal to be a part of, especially when it involves the celebrity like Aaron Judge.

"They would come around and kill someone in your class every 15 minutes like the grim reaper would come in. Then they had fake funerals, parents came in to read to the auditorium fake as if the person's dead. Anyway, Judge died in his school's," Jomboy continued.

Aaron Judge continues to help children thanks to his ALLRISE Foundation

The Yankees slugger continues to do as much as he can to help the youth in the California and New York, and not just from starring in the drunk driving PSA. Thanks to his incredible platform and the power and opportunity that comes with it, Aaron Judge helped create the ALLRISE Foundation which is dedicated to helping the youth in these areas.

The ALLRISE Foundation helps develop a number of skills and tools that will help the youth in these communities thrive and excel as they approach adulthood. Some of the value shared by the foundation include those of leadership, positive mental health, and physical activity.

