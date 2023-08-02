MLB Insider: Pete Alonso's $14,500,000 Mets deal teetering on the brink as negotiations hit a roadblock

The New York Mets have lost some key pieces over the past week and Pete Alonso could be next.

The power-hitting first baseman has been a staple in the Mets lineup since making his MLB debut 2019. Over 628 games with the Metropolitans, Alonso has developed into one of the team's most productive offensive threats. The 28-year-old is a three time All-Star and was named Rookie of the Year in 2019.

According to MLB insider Michael Marino, Alonso could join Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer and Mark Canha as a player the Mets move on from.

Michael Marino @MarinoMLB Sources: Multiple rival clubs expect the Mets to entertain the idea of trading star 1B Pete Alonso after this season. Alonso is a free agent after the 2024 season and belief is as of right now, they aren’t close regarding a potential extension to keep him in New York.

Marino's post suggests the Mets will field offers for the infielder at the end of the season.

The New York Mets' recent sell off suggests that no player is safe. The organization shocked the baseball world when it traded Cy Young winners Scherzer and Verlander this week. Canha, Tommy Pham and David Robertson were also moved in what looks like a sharp pivot from owner Steve Cohen and GM Billy Eppler.

Pete Alonso is currently earning $14.5 million and is contract through the 2024 season. If the Mets do plan on cashing in, this offseason would be the perfect time to entertain offers.

Pete Alonso has led the New York Mets lineup in home runs from 2019-2023

New York Mets' Pete Alonso runs the bases on a three-run home run against the Washington Nationals

This season, Alonso is slashing .220/.315/.512 and has racked up 31 home runs and 77 RBIs. He currently leads the Mets roster in home runs, RBIs, slugging and OPS.

Over the past five seasons in New York, he has amassed 177 home runs, 457 RBIs and 592 hits.

115.7 mph off the bat and 429 feet Pete Alonso hits his 31st home run of the season!115.7 mph off the bat and 429 feet pic.twitter.com/ruYfF7VCss

Alonso has led the Mets in home runs in all of the past five seasons, including this year. In his 2019 rookie season, he recorded an MLB-best 53 home runs.

After a difficult 2023, the Mets seem to be focus on building for the future. A deal for one of the MLB's top hitters should be a priority in the offseason. If Alonso is on the market, there will be no shortage of suitors.