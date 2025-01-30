  • home icon
  MLB insider points core issue for Alex Bregman in $156,000,000 offer from Houston Astros

MLB insider points core issue for Alex Bregman in $156,000,000 offer from Houston Astros

By Krutik Jain
Modified Jan 30, 2025 05:32 GMT
Houston Astros v Cincinnati Reds - Source: Getty
MLB insider points out core issue for Alex Bregman in $156,000,000 offer from Houston Astros - Source: Getty

Alex Bregman has been once again starting to get linked with the Houston Astros, a team that supposedly moved on from the third baseman after they traded for Issac Paredes from the Chicago Cubs and signed first baseman Christian Walker.

To start the offseason, the Astros even reportedly offered Bregman a six-year, $156 million deal. He didn't sign back then but with his market not going anywhere above the $200 million he desires, Bregman might be inclined to take the deal if the Astros put it back on the table. MLB insider Jon Heyman believes otherwise, though.

"Look, Houston is still in it," Heyman said Wednesday on his podcast (7:11 onwards). "They had offered six years for $156 million, and that had already been reported. Will that get it done for Houston? I kind of doubt it. He turned it down in November, and I think he's looking for a little bit more."
The biggest issue with the deal, Heyman pointed out, isn’t the length of the deal — it’s the salary decrease Bregman would take under this offer.

"To me, the issue there is that his salary last year was $28.5 million, and this new offer would bring it down to $26 million per year," Heyman said Wednesday on his podcast.
Bregman turned down the deal back in November, suggesting he is holding out for a bigger contract.

Jon Heyman confirms Red Sox and Tigers showing interest for Alex Bregman

Apart from the Astros, Heyman named two other teams that are emerging as top contenders to land Alex Bregman.

"I’m getting texts now—Bregman to the Red Sox? They are one of the teams in the mix. I’m going to include the Red Sox and Tigers in the conversation," Heyman continued.

Heyman also said that the Tigers, who just signed reliever Tommy Kahnle to a one-year, $7.75 million deal, may not be done spending.

"Have they moved on? I kind of doubt that precludes a Bregman deal, so I do think they’re still involved," Heyman added.

While nothing is finalized, Houston, Boston and Detroit may need to increase their offer if they hope to land Alex Bregman.

Edited by Brad Taningco
