MLB insider points impact of Jorge Polanco's $7,500,000 Mariners move on Alex Bregman's market

The Seattle Mariners bringing back infielder Jorge Polanco on a one-year, $7.5 million deal means only one thing for the reunion between Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros.

In what was supposedly a long shot between the two, they may have just gotten to a point where the Astros might consider re-engaging with Bregman's camp to bring him home. That's what MLB insider Robert Murray feels, at least.

"Bregman is still absolutely in play for the Astros," Murray said on Baseball Insiders podcast (9:18 onwards). "Internally, they've called it a long shot, and they’ve even admitted that publicly, with Dana Brown acknowledging it’s a long shot.

"But now, with Jorge Polanco signing in Seattle, that eliminates one of their secondary options, and they’re going to turn their attention to Bregman."

Murray also noted that the Astros are expected to remain active in the trade market, particularly in search of outfield help. However, he remains skeptical about the reunion with Bregman.

Another MLB insider predicts Alex Bregman's priorities will play a big part in his decision making

The only reported offer Alex Bregman has is the six-year, $156 million deal, which they handed out way earlier in the offseason.

MLB insider Jeff Passan appeared on the "Talkin' Baseball" podcast on Thursday and shared his thoughts on what he feels the third baseman will prioritize in terms of contract.

"Six (years) for $156 million is still in play," Passan said. "Theoretically, would it take more for him to sign somewhere else, one would think. Is a three- or four-year contract with a higher AAV and an opt-out after years one and two more valuable than the long-term deal? I think we're going to learn a lot about Alex Bregman's priorities here and what's important to him. The belief is that he wants a long-term deal now, might not need any opt-outs."

Passan also believes that Alex Bregman will do "just fine," as he believes several teams will come to their senses about his impact and may award him a deal he's waiting for all season long.

