MLB insider predicts big impact from Cody Bellinger, Paul Goldschmidt and Austin Wells for Yankees

The New York Yankees could have had a poor start this spring due to injuries, but in hindsight, some of their offseason acquisitions have been doing well.

Ad

The Yankees brought Cody Bellinger (via trade from the Chicago Cubs) and Paul Goldschmidt (signed a one-year deal in free agency) to replace Juan Soto in the lineup. Both of them are tearing up this spring. Bellinger is hitting .467 with two home runs in 30 plate appearances, while Goldschmidt is hitting .300 with three home runs in the same number of at-bats.

During Friday's segment of MLB Network, insider Jon Morosi highlighted Cody Bellinger, Paul Goldschmidt and Austin Wells' strong performances in spring training.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Cody Bellinger and Goldschmidt both had tremendous performances yesterday in their win in Polk County, Florida... So we're seeing Bellinger be able, I think, to hit. He'll probably hold down that third spot depending on where they want to have Judge bat," Morosi said.

With Bellinger expected to slot into the heart of the Yankees’ order, his ability to provide left-handed power and Goldschmidt’s consistency at the plate could be game-changers.

Ad

Another intriguing takeaway from Morosi's comments was Wells, who is expected to play in the leadoff spot for the Yankees in 2025.

"Do not be surprised if the Yankees' leadoff man on Opening Day is Austin Wells... He runs the bases pretty well for a catcher, gets on base a lot, and he's taken some really good at-bats this spring," Morosi added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

What does this mean for Yankees in 2025? Exploring their batting lineup

With Austin Wells working as a leadoff hitter, the Yankees will have Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt anchoring the middle of the order, forming a power-heavy trio.

Judge is coming off a unanimous MVP season while the latter has won the hardware in the NL a few years back.

Ad

Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Anthony Volpe will round out the top six, adding versatility and speed. The rest of the lineup could include DJ LeMahieu, Ben Rice and Trent Grisham.

While the Yankees are seeing good numbers on the offensive end, their pitching could see them struggling on defense. With the likes of Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil out for significant periods of time, the offense will likely need to bring their best everyday to cover up for them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback